Arts and Entertainment » General News

Orangeville artist ready for return to Shelburne Art Gallery with new exhibition

November 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Shelburne is set to host local artistic talent this month, as Orangeville high schooler Alexandra Scott has another exhibition scheduled: AS Designs II.

Scott, now in Grade 12 at a high school in Orangeville, is looking to expand her existing skill set and projects. Scott mainly uses acrylic and watercolour, and her creations are usually reflections of emotion, experience, and abstraction.

All of her pieces draw inspiration from personal experience and her everyday life, seeking to offer viewers emotional connecting experiences.

The Town of Shelburne is looking forward to having her back at the gallery.

“The Town of Shelburne is thrilled to welcome back Alexandra Scott for her second solo exhibit, AS Designs II, at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery,” said Melissa Kenney, communications coordinator for the Town of Shelburne. “Now in Grade 12 at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville, she continues to demonstrate a remarkable evolution in her artistic voice, blending bold design elements with thoughtful expression.”

“AS Designs II builds on her previous exhibit, offering viewers a look into her creative journey and the themes that have inspired her.”

The exhibit will open to the public on Nov. 3 and run until Nov. 21. The gallery will be open Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A public reception for the exhibit will also be held on Nov. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Town of Shelburne is encouraging the public to come out and view Scott’s latest exhibit to support local artistic talent.

“This exhibit reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting emerging artists and fostering creativity within our community,” said Kenney. “The Town of Shelburne continues to champion local arts initiatives that celebrate diversity, youth engagement, and artistic excellence.”

“We invite residents and visitors alike to experience this exhibit and support the next generation of artists,” Kenney added.

For more information on the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery and more upcoming exhibits, further details can be found at shelburne.ca/explore-and-play/arts-and-culture/shelburne-town-hall-art-gallery/upcoming-exhibitions/


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

County considers roundabouts to improve road safety

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County thoroughfares may benefit from roundabouts at certain intersections and stretches of road. A September Road Safety ...

Ice storm shows service gaps in rural, urban Dufferin County

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County has requested assistance through the Municipal Ice Storm Assistance Program. The provincial government program was announced ...

Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County hosts Caregiver Retreat Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caregivers dedicate countless hours to care for loved ones, taking careful time to provide the necessary support and ...

‘I’m older than my house’: Bythia St. resident objects to heritage district designation

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Properties that offer little historical significance should not be included in a heritage conservation district. Or that is ...

Chris Hadfield touches down in Orangeville to talk space and writing career

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville brought Canadian space icon Chris Hadfield to the Opera House on Sunday (Oct. 26) to talk ...

Orangeville asks for Highway 10 speed limit consistency

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council will ask the Ministry of Transportation to reduce the posted speed limit along a piece of Highway 10. The section ...

New debt policy looks to put Orangeville on sound financial footing

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is getting its books in order as part of a step toward financial sustainability. The current debt load in the 2025 ...

Town of Orangeville celebrates the local library’s impact on the community

By Joshua Drakes The Town of Orangeville celebrated the dedication and services of the Orangeville Public Library as the country celebrates Public Library Month and ...

No breaks from parking fees for Mono residents, says council

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Being a Mono resident won’t get you off the hook for parking fees at parks and conservation areas. ...

Two decades of dedication: Dufferin County paramedic receives Governor General’s Exemplary Service Medal

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A member of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) recently received Canada’s highest honour for the profession, recognizing ...