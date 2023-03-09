General News

Orangeville and Mono residents killed in Caledon shooting

March 9, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Gun violence in Caledon has resulted in the deaths of two Dufferin County residents.

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found a deceased male and female with apparent gunshot wounds inside a home in the area of Heather Street in Caledon on Mar. 4.

The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Cassie ANTLE of Mono and 24-year-old David EVANS from Orangeville.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

The Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit is continuing their investigation into the deaths under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.  

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.  



         


