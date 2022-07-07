Opening of affordable housing complex delayed to next year

There’s been a slight delay in opening a permanent affordable housing building in Orangeville.

Coun. Joe Andrews, who sits on Orangeville’s Men’s Homelessness Committee, provided a brief update to Council on progress at 236 First Street, which is a former motel being renovated to accomadate affordable housing, under the management of Services and Housing in the Province (SHIP). SHIP is a non-profit health service and housing support provider in Ontario.

The completion of the affordable housing project, featuring 27 studio and two-bedroom apartments, is being pushed a few months, Coun. Andrews noted.

“The target was to in fact have occupancy of this facility by the end of this calendar year,” he said. “Due to supply chain issues, it looks as though that it will be in the first quarter of 2023.”

Coun. Andrews added the project’s design will likely be presented to Orangeville Council in 30 to 60 days.

“There will be some new signs that will be put up on the exterior of that location, which is the construction fence,” he noted. “[It] will also include a QR code that will take you directly to the [SHIP] website, as well as some visuals so that the general public will have an understanding of what the interior and the exterior design is.”

Some good news is the project is on target from a financial perspective, said Coun. Andrews.

There will be full time staff at 236 First Street when it opens. SHIP is going to relocate staff from Dufferin Services Team to the site.

A children’s play area will be built at the site as well, with plans to have it in by spring or early summer of 2023.

“Things are looking good for what is defined as affordable housing units within our community,” Coun. Andrews lauded.

To apply for one of the affordable housing units at 236 First Street for when it opens, email SHIP at info@shipshey.ca or call 1-855-795-8742.

