Open letter to Seeback on EV mandate

September 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dear Mr. Seeback,

I received your survey about EV mandate and was ready to just answer and mail it, just to realize that that won’t make justice to the issue in discussion. I think a debate in a public forum would make more sense.

I appreciate the fact that you are doing the survey, however, this is where my appreciation stops. Here is why: the reason for electrification of transportation is not just a fancy of any one politician, but rather a belated reaction to climate change.

If we keep doing the same, we should expect the same to happen to us. Our location was spared (so far) by disasters; otherwise, Canadians from coast to coast – and yes, to coast, the North was not excepted, had to endure wild fires that destroyed communities and livelihoods. Other locations had to go through other extremes: droughts, floods, hurricanes… Speaking strictly about costs, as I see your argument is hanging a lot on dollar figures, rebuilding won’t come cheap.

Moreover, some parts of the life of the victims of these fires are gone for good. By the way, it won’t be long before insurance premiums will go up, while certain locations will become un-insurable. And guess who gets stuck with that bill? We do.

But enough with the here and now, what about the future? What kind of a messy world are we going to leave to our children, in the name of convenience – like planning around a charging cable? Who’s going to pay for that cleanup?

This, Mr. Seeback, I’m afraid is not a party issue. This is about our very civilization survival. Is the EV for everyone now? Well, I’d say it is more for Bolton and Orangeville residents, less for Mono and Mulmur ones. Like with so many technologies before, in the next 10 years it is to be expected that EVs will evolve in terms of capabilities and, yes, range as one such capability.

For now, for most of us, commuting should not be beyond the range in winter: how many of us are commuting daily 150 kilometres one way? As for charging… those “millions” EVs will be distributed geographically and tens or hundreds of hydro suppliers will all contribute.

Moreover, personal power generation is now within reach. We do not all need high speed chargers; plugging to a regular outlet (which so many of us already have installed in our garage) should charge enough over night for the next day’s errands.

Common Sense Conservatives should think of and propose a viable alternative that alleviates global warming. Until then, we should do as the rest of the globe does, and go electric.

While I am not a Liberal (nor a Conservative, for that matter), when they’re right, they’re right. As opposition, I would expect you to keep them in check against wrongdoings; on an issue like our very survival, I would feel more represented if you will work with them and keep fighting like hell to protect the Canadians.

Sorin Schwimmer

Orangeville

P.S. Full disclosure: I drive a gasoline-driven car, next month it will be in its 11th year. For as long as it still works, I consider irresponsible to just dispose of it. However, one day it will die, and its replacement I intend it to be electric. For those occasional long drives, there is always the possibility to rent an ICE.

