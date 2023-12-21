General News

Ontario to allow beer, wine sales at convenience stores by 2026

December 21, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Many people in Ontario will be saying – “it’s about time.”

The Ontario government has announced that beginning no later than Jan. 1, 2026, consumers will be able to buy beer, wine, cider, coolers, seltzers, and other low-alcohol ready-to-drink beverages at all participating convenience, grocery and big box stores across the province.

This new open marketplace will allow up to 8,500 locations where these products can be purchased.

This will be the largest expansion of consumer choice and convenience since the end of prohibition – almost 100 years ago.

Spirits like vodka, gin, and whisky will continue to be sold at the LCBO only.

“We mad a promise to the people of Ontario to deliver more choice and convenience,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford. “Today, we’re delivering on that promise. There’s no reason why Ontario consumers shouldn’t enjoy the same convenient shopping experience as Canadians in every other province when buying some wine for their holiday party or a case of beer or seltzers on their way to the cottage.”

As a first step in the transition to a new retail marketplace, the government has informed Brewers Retail Inc. (The Beer Store) that the Master Framework Agreement, signed and extended for 10 years by the previous government in 2015, limited the number of retail stores that could be authorized to sell alcohol, will not be renewed after it expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

The Beer Store and LCBO will continue their retail operations in Ontario’s new marketplace.

“The people of Ontario will soon have more choice and convenience on where they can buy alcohol,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “As we move towards implementing this expansion, our government will be taking a responsible, measured approach so we can ensure our transition to a new marketplace is smooth, safe, and stable.

The government’s balanced approach will include competitive pricing to promote competition and a better deal for consumers.

The province is removing restrictions and exclusivities on pack sizes.

The new program will help support local beverage producers with extended, dedicated shelf space requirements to give small producers a chance to compete.

The LCBO will continue to be the exclusive wholesaler for all retail locations, bars, and restaurants selling alcohol and will offer consumers an extensive array of choices, including domestic and imported products.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Melancthon mayor elected as 147th Warden of Dufferin County

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council will be guided by knowing hands for the upcoming year with former Warden Darren White ...

Orangeville beefs up its stop sign policy

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Amendments to Orangeville’s stop sign policy should not limit council’s role in such signage requests. Municipal staff are ...

Town continues effort to sniff out off-leash dog park site

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville is in the market for a parcel of land it can turn into an off-leash dog park. ...

Dufferin County Council raises taxes by 4 per cent

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council have wrapped up their duties for the year after approving the budget for 2024.  During ...