Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre puts call out for volunteers

January 11, 2024

By Paula Brown

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre has put a call out to the community to fill a number of vacant volunteer positions at the local shelter.

“There are so many different opportunities and a wide variety of days and times, that there’s something for everybody to find that they’re interested in, whether it’s being hands on with an animal, answering phones, or driving to vet appointments,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

The positions in need of filling include animal transport driver, VIP (Very Important Paws) foster volunteer, cat care and enrichment, medical foster volunteer, general foster volunteer, dog walking and enrichment team, and humane education volunteer team.

“Volunteer fosters allow the animals to get out of the centre environment and allows for them to grow and develop in a home environment, which is a huge benefit for them,” said Lyons. “For animals in the centre, we do enrichment to help lower their stress, so that’s everything from reading to blowing bubbles, petting and grooming, going on walks, and playing with toys.”

As a non-profit organization, the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre relies on volunteers to help the animals in their care. At the time of print, there are roughly 30 animals in the shelter’s care.

“Volunteers support all of our initiatives we do to care for our furry friends from driving to appointments, which allows our animal care attendants to stay and attend animals on site, to baking cupcake for Cupcake Day, and everything in between – it all comes back to supporting the animals in our care,” said Lyons.

Lyons said the best candidates for the volunteer positions will have a willingness to learn and or have knowledge to help with the animals in the shelter.

“Anyone who is willing to lend a hand and is looking to be a part of their community by helping animals in need in the Orangeville area,” she added.

Those interested in volunteering with the Orangeville & District Animal Centre, located at 650 Riddell Rd. in Orangeville, can learn more about each position and how to apply by visiting: https://ontariospca.ca/volunteer/volunteer-vacancies/.

