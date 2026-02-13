Ontario Snowmobile Safety Week encourages safety and responsible riding

February 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Snowmobiling provides a fun recreational activity to Ontarians through the winter, but it’s important to be aware of the risks involved in riding before hitting the trails.

Seven people have died in snowmobile incidents in OPP jurisdictions since the start of the 2025-26 riding season, and there was a total of 15 fatalities last season.

To encourage safe riding and help snowmobilers avoid preventable danger, the Ontario Snowmobile Safety Week is underway, running from Feb. 9 to 16. During this time, Ontario Provincial Police officers will be active on trails to speak with snowmobilers about safety and responsibility.

“Snowmobiling is meant to be enjoyable outdoor fun and should never result in the loss of life or injuries. OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities reveal the same unnecessary risks being taken year after year. Preventable behaviours like excessive speeding or alcohol and drug impairment put your safety – and your return to your loved ones – at risk. Please make every ride a safe one for you and your family,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Karen Meyer.

The safety week is organized through a partnership between the OPP and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC), and both organizations are looking to start conversations about safe and responsible riding across the province.

“An abundance of snow in many parts of the province has the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) urging snowmobilers to not let their enthusiasm about ideal conditions get in the way of safe riding this season,” reads a press release from the OPP.

Riding on available OFSC trails is encouraged by the OPP and OFSC, as these trails are groomed, maintained and provide the safest riding terrain.

Snowmobilers can visit ofsc.evtrails.com/#west/menu to check trail status and plan your next outdoor adventure.

It’s important to note, riding on frozen waterways comes with no guarantee that the ice is completely safe, according to the OPP. They added that the safest bet is to avoid frozen waterways altogether.

“The safest ride is one you properly plan and prepare for, and where you stick to all the do’s and don’ts of snowmobiling that are meant to keep you and fellow riders safe on the trails. Making smart choices throughout the season, while taking advantage of a vast snowmobile trail network made possible through our outstanding community of volunteers and landowners is your ticket to a safe, enjoyable snowmobile season,” said Ryan Eickmeier, OFSC CEO.

