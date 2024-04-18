Ontario Queen of the Furrow honoured at Orangeville Fairgrounds

April 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Friends and family gathered at the Orangeville Fairgrounds on April 17 to honour Mel Karpenko – this year’s Ontario Queen of the Furrow during the 2023 International Plowing Match and Rural Expo, held in Bowling Green, near Grand Valley in September

“Mel did a fantastic job during her time as our local Queen of the Furrow and we couldn’t have been happier to see her with the Ontario title, and it’s a pleasure to honour her in this way today,” said Colin French, president of the Peel Dufferin Plowman’s Association.

Mel was crowned Ontario Queen of the Furrow in a celebratory evening finale as part of the Plowing Match on Sept. 23, 2023, where the top plowmen from the five-day event were also named.

Mel was also named Miss Friendship by her fellow competitors and placed in the plowing competition.

Since being crowned, Mel has been travelling across the province as an ambassador for the Ontario Plowmen’s Association (OPA) and Ontario Agriculture. She has been attending events to promote the International Plowing Match which is being held this fall in Lindsay, Kawartha Lakes from Tuesday, Oct. 1, through to Saturday, Oct. 5.

“The Ontario Queen of the Furrow program has been an important part of our IPM family for many years and Mel’s genuine enthusiasm has made her an excellent ambassador this year,” said OPA President Rochelle Deslippe. “I’m honoured to celebrate with her friends and family today.”

Mel is a graduate of the University of Guelph with a degree in Human Kinetics. She has worked with Corteva Agriscience and BASF Canada and is currently in her final year at Western University in the nursing program. She plans to work locally as a Registered Nurse after graduating.

Raised in Caledon, Mel currently lives on a dairy goat farm in Dufferin County.

