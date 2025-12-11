General News

Ontario Provincial Police urge the public to be cautious near bodies of water

December 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Snowmobiling, snowshoeing, and skiing are all great ways to get exercise throughout the winter season.

But when enjoying recreational activities in the snow, it’s important to remember that frozen bodies of water can pose a threat.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging the public to exercise extreme caution when near bodies of water, and to remember, “no ice is safe ice,” even if it appears frozen.

“Early-season ice is often dangerously thin and unpredictable. While some people enjoy snowmobiling or motorized recreational vehicles on frozen lakes and waterways, current ice conditions greatly increase the risk of breaking through the ice and experiencing cold-water immersion, which can become life-threatening within minutes,” reads a statement from Central Region OPP. “Taking unnecessary risks not only endangers individuals but also puts emergency responders in harm’s way during rescue efforts.”

The OPP warns that snowmobilers and anyone on a motorized recreational vehicle must remain on designated trails and avoid unfamiliar areas, particularly at night. The police also ask that weather and trail conditions be checked before leaving on a trip.

Wearing appropriate clothing is important to prevent hypothermia and fully charging a cellphone can assist in an emergency situation. As well, downloading the what3words app can assist first responders in pinpointing someone who needs help.

Other tips include not going out alone and telling someone about a planned destination and expected time of return.

As with any motorized vehicle, drinking alcohol or consuming drugs is illegal while driving. Alcohol and drugs impair judgment and reduce the body’s ability to stay warm in cold conditions. 

Carrying first aid, a survival kit, and safety equipment, such as ice picks and throw ropes, can make the difference in an emergency.

“Response time from emergency personnel may be prolonged due to the weather conditions, and these tools can assist you while you wait for help to arrive,” reads the OPP’s statement.

Inspecting a snowmobile or other motorized vehicle is important to do regularly to ensure it is in good mechanical condition.

“If someone falls through the ice, call 911 immediately. Safe rescue efforts require appropriate equipment and training. You cannot help anyone if your safety is also at risk,” reads the OPP’s statement.

“Make safety your priority this winter season. Take necessary steps to ensure you return home safely to your loved ones after a day enjoying the winter weather.”


