Ontario Liberal candidate for Dufferin–Caledon withdraws from race

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast announced she is withdrawing as the Ontario Liberal candidate for Dufferin–Caledon in the next provincial election.

Prendergast, a French teacher and librarian, announced her candidacy on Oct. 20 of last year.

She put out a statement regarding her withdrawal on Jan. 7, where she noted that the recent passing of her father, shortly before Christmas, has been an immeasurable loss for both her and her family.

“As we navigate this challenging time, I have made the difficult decision to prioritize my family’s well-being and step back from the responsibilities of a provincial campaign,” Prendergast’s statement reads. “This decision was not made lightly but reflects my belief that this campaign – and our community – deserve the full focus and dedication of its candidate.”

The statement noted Prendergast’s “immense gratitude” to the Ontario Liberal Party, its local membership and everyone who has supported her in her candidacy.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside so many passionate and dedicated individuals who are committed to building a better future for Dufferin–Caledon and Ontario,” the statement noted. “I have deep respect for the commitment and determination required to lead a successful campaign. While I step back from this role, I remain confident that the next candidate will bring the energy and vision needed to champion the values we share and work tirelessly for a brighter and more prosperous future for our community.”

Prendergast will remain actively involved in assisting with a smooth transition to the next candidate for the Ontario Liberal Party to ensure the momentum that’s been built will continue without disruption.

“This has been a profoundly difficult decision, but one I believe is in the best interest of my family and the campaign. I remain committed to supporting the Ontario Liberal Party and the new candidate as they build on the progress we have made together,” reads Prendergast’s statement. “Thank you for your understanding and support during this time.”

