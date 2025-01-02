Official craft beer of Toronto Rock now available thanks to partnership with local company

January 2, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Orangeville is known across the province as a lacrosse town and a new partnership involving a local business is strengthening that reputation.

Rock Solid Lager, the official craft beer of the Toronto Rock Lacrosse Club is being produced by Focal Brewing Co., which recently partnered with Brews & Entertainment Inc., the parent company of Orangeville’s Taphouse Craft Beer + Kitchen.

Brews & Entertainment Inc. is now Focal Brewing’s executive sales and distribution partner for the Dufferin and Caledon area.

Started in 2015, Brews & Entertainment Inc. used to run events in the area, such as the outdoor beer festival, Brewzapalooza and the Tragically Hip Farewell Concert.

Using the momentum created through the craft beer and music events held by Brews & Entertainment Inc., the company decided to create a brick-and-mortar venue. In 2020, Taphouse Craft Beer + Kitchen opened at 34 Mill St. and has been featuring live music and great beer there ever since.

Based out of Hastings Ont., Focal Brewing Co. is known for its great tasting brews, such as Fieldcrest Blonde Ale, Faster than Trouble Session IPA and Welcome to Ontario Pale Ale, and now adds Rock Solid Lager to its Team Brew Collaboration Series.

Rock Solid Lager is available at Toronto Rock home games for the 2024/2025 season and playoffs in the Paramount Fine Food Centre in Mississauga. It’s also available at restaurants in the Dufferin and Caledon area, such as Taphouse.

With this new partnership, Brews & Entertainment Inc. announced that it will be phasing out its craft beer brand, Taphouse Brewing Co. However, Taphouse has re-centred its focus on offering quality craft beer, now featuring nine different options on its taps, four of which are made by Focal Brewing Co.

The other five types of craft beer are local or from Ontario producers. They include Holman Brewing Co. out of Orangeville, Mono Centre Brewing Co. from Mono, Elora Brewing Company in Elora, Flying Monkeys Craft Brewery out of Barrie and Great Lakes Brewery in Toronto.

Brews & Entertainment Inc. founder and Taphouse owner Michael Beattie, who’s a season ticket holder for the Toronto Rock, noted that Orangeville’s known as a lacrosse town and it’s great to be involved with the Focal Brewing Co. partnership. A lot of players from the Orangeville Northmen Lacrosse now play for Toronto Rock or other National Lacrosse League (NLL) teams.

“We’ve supported the Junior Bs and the development program for the Northman through the [past] summer. We plan on doing that again next summer as well, so it’s a nice transition from the Northman brand to the Toronto Rock,” said Beattie.

“It’s just nice to be part of the Lacrosse community.”

In addition to having Rock Solid Lager on tap, cans are also available at the Taphouse.

Beattie said he’s hoping to get it into the Beer Store and LCBO for the next NLL season.

Readers Comments (0)