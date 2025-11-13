Sports

ODSS senior girls win District 10 basketball championship

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlett Bears senior girls’ basketball team is District 10 champions after winning the final game 54-52 over the Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School Celtics on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The final game was played at the University of Guelph.

Finishing first in the regular season standings, the Scarlett Bears posted an outstanding 13-1 record before heading into the playoffs.

In the quarter-final round of playoffs, the Scarlett Bears knocked St. James out of competition with a 51-19 win.

They moved on to the semi-finals and faced Centennial Collegiate on the court at ODSS on Thursday, Nov. 6.

This was a very competitive game, with both teams performing well on the court.

“We came out hard, we knew this was a big game for us,” said Bears’ Saige Hazell-Schell after the semi-final game. “We had a lot of injuries during the season, but we finally got our whole team back together. We knew this was the game we needed to be able to go further. They tried to get in our heads. The talk we had at halftime was, stop talking. We took a deep breath at halftime and decided to re-focus. We’re not here to fight with each other. We are out there to win this for our school. Overall, from the start of the season to now, we’ve had a big improvement.”

The team managed to squeeze in a practice on the one day they had between the semi-final and the championship game.

“We’ll be having one final practice before the championship game,” Saige said. “We’re going to have to change some of our defence because we’ll be missing one of our big defenders for the game on Saturday, so we’re going to have to switch up our line-up and come up with different strategies, whether it’s a shooting game or a driving-to-the net game.”

The final championship game was a highly competitive match between two good teams.

It was a nailbiter right to the end with the Scarlett Bears coming out on top by a single basket.

The Bears have now earned the right to compete at the regional CWOSSA level.


