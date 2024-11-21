Sports

ODSS girls’ hockey team has strong start to the season

November 21, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears girl’s hockey team has had a strong start to the 2024 District 10 season.

The school does not have a boy’s hockey team this season.

During their first time on the ice, the Bears hammered the team from St. James, 11-0 on St. James home ice. It was a good opener for the ODSS squad.

The Bears had their second game of the season on home ice at Tony Rose Arena on Thursday, Nov. 14, when they hosted the team from John F. Ross, from Guelph.

It was a competitive game for all three periods.

The third period ended with a 3-3 tie.

The teams returned for a five-minute four-on-four overtime period.

A goal with just over a minute remaining gave the Ross team a 4-3 win.

“I think we’ll have a really strong [team] this year and I think we’ll accomplish amazing things so I’m excited to see what happens. I think we’ll do really well,” said Bears winger Eden Gowing, after Thursday’s game. “We have a really good offence so we can put pucks in the net when we need to. We have a couple of AA players on the team and a couple of A level players. We practice once a week. I think we need to work on our D-zone breakout so we can be stronger in the D-zone. In today’s game, you could definitely tell that they wanted to win, and they picked it up. We had to match that and do more.”

The Bears are in third place in the District standings with a long way to go for the rest of the schedule.

The girl’s team has a 10-game regular season before heading into the playoffs.

The Bears will be back on home ice at Tony Rose Arena on Thursday Nov. 28, when they will host the team from Bishop Macdonell from Guelph.

Game time is 2 p.m.


