ODSS girls’ hockey posts one win, one loss after their first two games

November 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears girls’ varsity hockey team has a 1-1 record to start the season after winning their first game of the season and losing their second one.

The Bears’ first game of the year took place on Nov. 3, against St. James Catholic High School from Guelph on Guelph home ice. It was a good inaugural game for the Bears, and they left the arena with an 8-0 win.

Their second game of the season had them up against the John F. Ross Collegiate Royals at Tony Rose Arena on Thursday, Nov. 13.

The Bears were down 2-0 midway through the second period. The Royals scored again to make it a 3-0 game.

ODSS was on the scoreboard late in the second period when they scored on a power play.

The Royals had a strong third period, and the Bears settled for an 8-2 loss after their second time on the ice.

“Our first game was really good,” said Bears player Emma Stamper of the team’s first game of the season. “We were making some good passes. We have good chemistry on the ice and our passes are connecting. I think we need to get more shots on net, maybe work hard down low to get some scoring opportunities. We just want to have some fun and improve our skills.”

The game against Ross was a real challenge, but the Bears played a solid game.

“I think we have a lot of confidence this year,” said Bears player Selah Gowing. “Our defence is doing well and playing offensively. I think we need to step up more and pressure the other team and be right on them. I think we should be getting more shots on net.”

After just two games, the Bears are in third place in the District 10 standings.

Bishop Macdonell is in first place, followed by Centre Wellington.

The Scarlett Bears will be back on home ice at Tony Rose arena on Thursday, Nov. 27, when they will host Bishop Macdonell.

Game time is 2 p.m.


