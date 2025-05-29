ODSS boys earn medals on Day 2 of District 4/10 track and field meet

By Brian Lockhart

Track and field athletes from Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) competed on Day 2 of the District 4/10 championships on May 13.

The meet was held at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph.

Fifteen high schools from the region sent athletes to the event. The meet is a qualifier for the regional CWOSSA competition with the winners from that meet going on to compete at the provincial level at OFSAA.

The ODDS boys’ team posted good results in the meet.

The team of Craig Stevenson, Thomas Beukeboom, Reuben Macleod, Spencer McLaren finished 1st in the men’s 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:37.

In the novice men’s 100-meter dash, Maxwell Lott finished 5th with a time of 12.25. Maxwell also placed 6th in the novice men’s 200-meter dash with a time of 26.04.

Bennett Lawson placed 10th in the novice men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 12.60. Isaac Symons finished in 14th place with a time of 12.88.

In the novice men’s 800-meter, Luka Bailey-Braun finished 5th with a time of 2:19.75. Luka finished in 6th place in the men’s novice 1500-meter with a time of 4:44.21.

Rohan George placed 20th in the men’s novice 800-meter with a time of 2:54.61.

In the novice men’s 1,500-meter, Silven Martin placed 15th with a time of 5:59.70. Rohan George finished 16th with a time of 6:18.27.

Luka Bailey-Braun placed 2nd in the men’s novice 3,000-meter with a time of 11:10.57.

Maxwell Lot competed in the novice men’s 100-meter hurdles and placed 1st with a time of 16:63.

In the novice men’s 100-meter hurdles, Bennett Lawson finished 3rd with a time of 18:07.

In the novice men’s 4×100-meter relay, the team of Ivan Kelava, Sunday Doboul, Ali Younes, and Gabe Wasmund, placed 3rd with a time of 49.97.

In the novice men’s high jump, Bennett Lawson finished 3rd with a jump of 1.10 meters.

Isaac Symons finished 4th in the novice men’s long jump with a distance of 5.28 meters.

Rohan George finished in 8th place in the men’s novice javelin with a throw of 17.72 meters.

Lucas Drennan placed 4th in the junior men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 12.46. Lucas also placed 2nd in the junior men’s 200-meter dash with a time of 24.41.

Carter Bailey placed 6th in the junior men’s 400-meter with a time of 57.93. Carter also placed 5th in the junior men’s 800-meter with a time of 2:16.43.

George Bonellos placed 8th in the junior men’s 400-meter with a time of 58.94.

In the junior men’s 800-meter, ODSS had seven athletes entered: Liam Willcott – 2:24.64, Nikko Hogeveen – 2:28.79, George Bonellos – 2:31.06, Michael Bond – 2:33.61, Otzan Carlos-Cummings – 2:40.88.

In the junior men’s 1500-meter, Liam Willcott placed 3rd with a time of 3:34.36, Carter Bailey placed 8th with a time of 5:09.31, and Carl Degroote finished 9th with a time of 5:10.28.

In the junior men’s 3,000-meter, Liam Willcott finished 3rd with a time of 10:16.18, and Car Degroote placed 6th with a time of 11:09.31.

The team of Benjamin Gawthroupe, Bennett Lawson, Nikko Hogeveen, and Isaac Symons placed 5th in the junior men’s 4×100-meter relay with a time of 49.22.

Benjamin Gawthroupe placed 4th in the junior men’s triple jump with a distance of 11.07 meters.

In the junior men’s discus, Otzan Carlos-Cummings placed 5th with a throw of 22.56 meters.

Antoni Zajac placed 5th in the senior men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 11:93.

In the senior men’s 200-meter dash, Antoni Zajac finished 5th with a time of 24.30, and Spencer McLaren placed 8th with a time of 24.90.

Spencer Mclaren placed 5th in the senior men’s 400-meter with a time of 55.83.

In the senior men’s 400-meter, Bashir Suleiman placed 13th with a time of 59.68, Tyson Horn finished 15th with a time of 59.85, Adam Whiting placed 16th with a time of 1:00.28, Tyler Wren placed 20th with a time of 1:02.25, and Oliver Edmonds placed 22nd with a time of 1:03.43.

In the senior men’s 800-meter, Craig Stevenson placed 1st with a time of 2:01.72, Reuben MacLeod finished second with a time of 2:06.47, and Kieran George placed 4th with a time of 2:15.19.

ODSS smoked the competition in the senior men’s 800-meter with the top five finishers coming from Orangeville. Craig Stevenson placed 1st with a time of 4:08.53, Logan Willcott placed 2nd with a time of 4:09.41, Thomas Beukeboom finished 3rd with a time of 4:15.21, Owen Baily Braun placed 4th with a time of 4:19.51, and Ryan Lunnie placed 5th with a time of 4:30.70.

Sam Peck placed 11th in the senior men’s 1,500-meter with a time of 4:52.45, Benjamin Haddock placed 12th with a time of 4:53.48, and Dharmik Lad finished 14th with a time of 4:58.34.

Orangeville long-distance runners dominated the senior men’s 3,000-meter race.

Thomas Beukeboom finished 1st with a time of 9:26.18. Owen Bailey Braun placed 2nd with a time of 9:39.80.

Logan Willcott placed 4th with a time of 9:41.14. Ryan Lunnie finished 5th with a time of 9:52.87. Reuben MacLeod placed 6th with a time of 10:08.57. Sam Peck finished 8th with a time of 10:30.91. Benjamin Haddock placed 90th with a time of 10:38.39. Kieran George finished 11th with a time of 10:52.45.

In the senior men’s 110-meter hurdles, Jaylen Padayachee finished 3rd with a time of 17.79 seconds.

Adam Whiting placed 4th in the senior men’s 400 hurdles, and Spencer McLaren placed 7th with a time of 1:09.89.

In the senior men’s 4×100-meter relay, the team of Zachary Bailey, Jaylen Padayachee, Spencer McLaren, and Ethan Kerr placed 3rd with a time of 47.12 seconds.

The team of Tyler Wren, Tyson Horn, Oliver Edmons, and Antoni Zajac, finished 13th with a time of 50.58 seconds.

Jaylen Padayachee finished 4th in the senior men’s high jump with a jump of 1.65 meters.

Jeremy Kalnay did well in the senior men’s shot put, placing 3rd with a distance of 10:56 meters.

In the shot put, Jonathan Marinko placed 7th with a distance of 9:12.

In the senior men’s discus, Jeremy Kalnay placed 4th with a throw of 27.78 meters. Jonathan Marinko finished 6th with a throw of 26.05 meters.

In the senior men’s javelin throw, Matthew Brown placed 20th with a distance of 18.78 meters.

ODSS athletes dominated the open men’s 2,000-meter steeplechase capturing the top five spots.

Thomas Beukeboom finished 1st with a time of 6:37.02. Owen Bailey Braun placed second with a time of 6:38.58. Reuben MacLeod finished 3rd with a time of 6:44.57. Ryan Lunnie finished 4th with a time of 6:49.64. Adam Whiting finished 5th with a time of 7:09.84. Sam Peck finished 8th with a time of 7:30.20. Benjamin Haddock placed 9th with a time of 7:39.36. Bashir Suleiman and Dharmik Lad tied for 14th with a time of 8:05.19.

Orangeville athletes had good results in the men’s open 4×400-meter relay.

The team of Craig Stevenson, Thomas Beukeboom, Reuben Macleod, and Spencer McLaren finished 1st in the men’s 4×400-meter relay with a time of 3:37.

Spencer McLaren, Ryan Lunnie, Owen Bailey Braun, and Antoni Zajac, placed 3rd with a time of 3:47.65

The team of Liam Willcott, Nikko Hogeveen, Michael Bond, and Carter Bailey, placed 11th with a time of 4:04.07.

Sam Peck, Luka Bailey-Braun, Adam Whiting, and George Bonellos, finished 14th with a time of 4:14.21.

The team of Thomas Beukeboom, Craig Stevenson, Logan Willcott, and Reuben MacLeod, placed 16th with a time of 4:21.84.

Top competitors from the meet will now go on to regional competition at CWOSSA.

