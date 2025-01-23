ODSS basketball teams having a good season but can’t get on the plus side

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears have a history of doing well in basketball.

This year, both the junior and senior boy’s teams are doing well on the court but struggling to get on the plus side with wins and only a couple of games left in the regular season.

Senior

The senior Bears took a 69-57 loss to the Bishop Macdonell Celtics (BMAC) in the gym at ODSS on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The Bears were leading 31-25 at the half before BMAC powered back to take the lead and hold on for the rest of the game.

ODSS had some success early in the season winning two games in a row. That was followed by two games in a row where they lost by a single point to Centennial Collegiate and Guelph Collegiate.

The Bears have a 5-7 record after taking a 68-52 loss to Centennial Collegiate in Guelph on Jan. 15.

As the sixth-place team, the Bears will make the playoffs this season.

The quarter-final round of playoffs will take place on Feb. 11, followed by the semi-final round on Feb. 13.

The District 10 basketball championship game is slated for Saturday, Feb. 15, at the University of Guelph.

Junior

The ODSS boys junior basketball team is in fifth place in the District 10 standings with a 5-7 record.

The Bears took a 72-51 loss to the Bishop Macdonell Celtics on home court at ODSS on Jan. 14.

The next day they took a win on the road when they travelled to Guelph to take on Centennial Collegiate and left with a 49-45 win.

They lost their first game of the season and then went on a four-game winning streak.

With two games left in the season, one at home and one on the road, the juniors still have a chance to move up in the standings if they can pull off a couple of wins.

The District 10 junior basketball playoff schedule has not yet been announced.

