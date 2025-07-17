OBIA pauses Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits amidst changing business landscape

July 17, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A couple of annual events in the community are being put on pause this year.

Taste of Orangeville, which was first hosted by the Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA) in 2013, will not return this summer. In Good Spirits, which was started in 2023 by the OBIA, has also been cancelled for 2025.

A statement issued by the OBIA says “after thoughtful consideration,” it has “made the strategic decision” to pause both events for this year.

“This decision was not made lightly. It reflects careful evaluation of a number of factors, including the evolving needs and realities facing downtown restaurants, retailers and service providers,” said the OBIA’s statement. “Downtown Orangeville’s business landscape is evolving, and our local businesses — like many small enterprises across Canada — are navigating new challenges while actively exploring fresh opportunities.”

The statement continues, “As the local business landscape continues to shift, the OBIA remains committed to ensuring that its events and initiatives remain responsive, relevant, and sustainable.”

OBIA executive director Alison Scheel reflected on the success of the two events and expressed optimism for the future.

“As our organization looks ahead, we’re taking time to re-evaluate and refresh our event offerings to ensure they continue to reflect the changing needs of our business community,” said Scheel. “We’re incredibly proud of Taste of Orangeville and how it brought our community together to celebrate local food and vibrant downtown life. We’re equally excited about the opportunity to reimagine what comes next.”

The OBIA said pausing the two events provides an opportunity to explore new ways of supporting downtown businesses, showcasing local talent, and bringing people together.

“The Orangeville BIA extends sincere thanks to our past event partners, to our numerous sponsors and volunteers, and to the participating businesses who have contributed to the great success of these events over the years. Their support was invaluable and helped create lasting memories and played a vital role in celebrating the best of downtown Orangeville,” said the OBIA, in its statement.

In addition, the OBIA is very grateful to the community members who visited and supported Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits through the years.

“Your continued commitment to enjoying our programming and supporting our local businesses is what makes downtown Orangeville such a vibrant and special place,” said Scheel.

While the two events will be missed by the community this year, there’s still lots happening in downtown Orangeville this summer.

The Orangeville Farmers’ Market, Summer Sounds: Live on Broadway Music Series, Theatre Orangeville’s Summer Arts Fest, Dufferin Film Festival and Downtown Orangeville’s Shop the Sidewalk Sale provide residents with opportunities to enjoy the downtown area’s unique charm.

The OBIA said it will remain committed to finding fresh and inspiring ways to highlight what’s happening downtown and looks forward to unveiling new initiatives in the near future.

At this time, the OBIA is unable to confirm that the Taste of Orangeville and In Good Spirits will return next year, but if they do, the events will be reimagined, likely under a new format.

“Whatever we decide, there will be lots to consider, including the state of next year’s economy, the number and types of restaurants that we have downtown, and costs, of course,” Scheel told the Citizen. “Most importantly though, it has to work well for our members.”

