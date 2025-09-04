Sports

North Dufferin Baseball League starts 2025 championship series

September 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

After a long season that got underway in the first week of May, the North Dufferin Baseball League is ready to start the 2025 senior final series to determine this year’s Strother Cup champion.

The final series will match the New Lowell Knights with the defending champion Owen Sound Baysox.

The Baysox claimed the title in 2024.

New Lowell were the Strother Cup champions the two previous years, winning in 2022 and 2023.

The final series will be an epic battle between two strong teams.

New Lowell finished in first place in the League standings this year with a 17-4-1 record and 35 points.

Owen Sound finished in second place, just one point behind with a 17-5 record.

The playoffs started on Aug. 5, with the top eight teams in the league’s senior division battling it out in the first round.

The Knights eliminated the Creemore Padres in the first round in a series that went five games and ended with a 3-0 New Lowell win in the final game on Aug. 14.

In the second round, the Knights dispatched the Bolton Brewers in a series that went four games and ended in Bolton on Aug. 28, with a 1-0 New Lowell win.

Owen Sound eliminated the Midland Mariners in their first-round action.

That series wrapped up on Aug. 13, with an 11-1 Owen Sound win.

The Baysox then went on to face the Ivy Rangers in the second round. That series went five games after Game 3 ended in a 7-7 tie.

Owen Sound wrapped it up with a 9-2 win on Sept. 1, on their home diamond in Owen Sound.

The championship series will be a best-of-seven event that will get underway on Saturday, Sept. 6.

This final series will be a very competitive competition between two talented teams that are both hungry for the win.

The Baysox want to be repeat champions, and the Knights want to claim the title and move to the win column for the 2025 Strother Cup.

New Lowell is coached by Peter Kingham and Jesse McIntyre.

The Baysox are coached by Ryan Bartley and Don Bartley.

The final schedule for the championship had not been posted as of press time.


