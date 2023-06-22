General News

Nominations open for Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest

June 22, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initative Reporter

Pet owners have an opportunity to show their appreciation to the veterinary teams that keep their furry family members happy and healthy by nominating them in the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest. 

“Anyone with a furry family member knows the love and joy animal give, which is why we need to thank the veterinary professionals that help our animals live long and happy lives,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

The Ontario SPCA is hosting its Veterinary Appreciation Contest, in partnership with participating SPCA and Humane Society locations across the province, from June 19 to June 30. 

To help say thank you to the veterinary teams who give so much, nominate your pet’s veterinary clinic and encourage family members and friends to vote in support.

The veterinary clinic with the most votes will receive a plaque and a complimentary lunch for their staff. 

“We encourage anyone with a pet to take the time to recognize their local veterinary professionals and show them appreciation for the work they do to care for our special animal friends.” 

To learn more about the contest or to nominate your veterinary clinic, visit www.vetappreciation.ca



         


