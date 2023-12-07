General News

New tree sculpture celebrates Orangeville’s agricultural roots  

December 7, 2023   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville has added a new tree sculpture to its collection of public art.  

The Farmer stands at 64 Broadway, at the corner of Wellington Street in downtown Orangeville. He is dressed in overalls, a shop hat, and sturdy boots. The Farmer contemplates his day of hard work as he leans against a wooden fence post. In front of him are the finished fruits of his labour, a sack of flour labelled Anchor Mill.  

The sack represents the grain mills that once operated along Mill Creek in Orangeville. The name Anchor Mill references the Jull Mill, built in 1857 by Thomas Jull and John Walker Reid, both sons-in-law of Orangeville’s founder, Orange Lawrence. It operated under the name Anchor Mills and closed permanently in 1972.

The sculpture was created out of white pine by local artist Jim Menken. The Farmer took three weeks to carve and stands at about 2.3 meters tall and 0.8 meters wide. This sculpture is one of many installations in Orangeville that feature Mr. Menken’s talent and creativity. Other installations by Mr. Menken include The Hiker, The Conductor, Coyotes, The Lion, and The Musicians. 

The Farmer replaced another tree sculpture, The Boxer by artist Bobbi Sitzer. Over the past 13 years, The Boxer has enticed visitors with a dynamic representation of the sport of boxing. The sculpture was sponsored by family and friends of Bryon Mackie’s Big Tyme Fitness and Boxing to honour our local boxing champions.  

“Given their organic structure, tree sculptures are non-permanent works that the Town of Orangeville continuously cares for and protects,” said Orangeville Councillor Joe Andrews, vice-chair of the town’s Economic Development and Culture Committee. “Tree sculptures installed outdoors are a beloved part of our community for typically 12 to 20 years before the natural decomposition of the wood requires removal.”

The Town of Orangeville’s tree sculpture collection can be explored using a digital guide at orangeville.ca/digital-guide; simply search for “Farmer” to get started. 


