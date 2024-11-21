General News

New pharmacy opens on Broadway in Orangeville

November 21, 2024   ·   1 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A new pharmacy has opened in Orangeville with more services coming in the next few months.

Quick Fill Compounding pharmacy opened along Broadway and held a grand opening on Sat. Nov. 16, with family, friends, and the public invited to come out and see the new store.

Pharmacist Jashad Chahal will be serving customers in Orangeville and the surrounding area in the brightly lit and modern pharmacy.

Ms. Chahal has been a pharmacist for over 14 years and recently decided to start her own pharmacy operation.

“We offer everything that a pharmacy offers,” Ms. Chahal said. “We do prescriptions and custom compounding. Compounding is medications that are not available in the market – we can compound to make them. If a pain medication is not working for you, we can make something stronger based on a doctor’s prescription. We can also prescribe for up to 19 minor ailments.”

Recent provincial legislation has given pharmacists the authority to prescribe for some minor ailments at the pharmacy which allows people the opportunity to avoid the doctor’s office for minor things while freeing up doctors to attend to more serious things.

“We can prescribe for pink eye, fungal infections, rashes, allergies, and things like that,” Ms. Chahal explained. “That frees up the waiting rooms in hospitals. We have all the over-the-counter items, and we’ll be bringing in a home health care section. We also have a doctor who will be here in February. It will be a family practice and walk-in clinic, and they will be accepting new patients. Today we are having the grand opening and letting people know we are open for business.”

The Quick Fill Compounding pharmacy is conveniently located at 310 Broadway in Orangeville.


Readers Comments (1)

  1. Joseph P. Costanzo, III says:

    10:18 am on November 22, 2024
     Reply




