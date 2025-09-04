General News

New manager takes the reins at Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre

September 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s a fresh face at the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society announced Julie Woods as the new manager of the local animal centre on Aug. 28.

“Woods brings with her a life-long love of animals, and over 20 years of customer service and leadership experience. She has worked in the pet industry in the past and is looking forward to bringing her passion for animals to her new role,” reads a statement from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Woods has had pets since she was a child, coming in many forms, with some adopted and others that found their way to her family.

“It’s just so wonderful to work with animals again. I think working at the Ontario SPCA has just given me more of a purpose,” said Woods.

The role is rewarding in many ways, particularly in getting to know each animal at the centre and helping them to find loving homes.

Woods has strong ambitions as the new manager, with the goal of finding loving homes for more than 650 animals this year. But the animal centre is well on its way, with close to 400 animals already adopted so far in 2025.

“I love seeing the different personalities of the cats and their playfulness, and spending time outside with our dogs is really fun,” Woods said. “Sometimes they come in a little bit shy and within a couple days of routine and attention from our caring staff and volunteers, they come around and win everyone over. That’s really special.”

When Woods isn’t busy helping improve the lives of animals at the Orangeville centre, she enjoys spending time at her farm in Belwood with her husband, daughter, and furry family members.

Dawn Lyons was the former manager of the Orangeville & District Animal Centre for five years before moving into a new role as the provincial operations manager of clinical services with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Woods looks forward to bringing her expertise to the new role as manager, and the local animal centre wishes Lyons all the best in her future endeavours.

The Orangeville & District Animal Centre is always looking to find new homes for their animals. To view animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/orangeville  


