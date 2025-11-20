New gaming lounge opens downtown, offering over 1,400 games on various consoles

By Joshua Drakes

A new community hangout spot has popped up right in the heart of Orangeville, filling a previous gap in local entertainment.

Orangeville is known for its local charm and downtown Broadway strip. From cafes, bars, thrifty shops, and the ever-prevalent Theatre Orangeville, there has always been something for everyone close by.

Everyone except gamers. Until now.

Enter The Lobby, co-founded by Daniel Glassford. He thought that there should be more to do in town. Being an avid gamer and local resident, Glassford founded The Lobby as a place for gamers in town to call their own.

“I’ve lived in Orangeville for pretty much my whole life, and I felt that there wasn’t much to do lately in town,” he said. “I wanted to have a place where people did more than just game. I wanted to make a place where people can get to know other people and really build a community.”

“That’s really how all this was born. I wanted to bring people together,” Glassford told the Citizen.

The Lobby has even caught the eye of Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, as she and several town officials stopped by for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 18.

“What’s really cool about this space is that there’s really nothing else like it in town,” Post said. “It gives youth and people of all ages something new to do, and helps diversify our small businesses. What really keeps our public sector strong is that there’s such a great variety of offerings.”

The Lobby is a gaming hangout spot that has everything it needs to make Glassford’s dream a reality. Shrouded in darkness, the only real light comes from the screens, with video games available for all ages and tastes. Those in the mood for a party can go head-to-head in Mario Kart, jockeying for first place with friends or even strangers they meet at the lounge.

Fancy something a little more story-driven? A compelling narrative experience? Guests are covered there, too. Hop onto Hollow Knight, and test your acrobatic and combat skills against bosses and the encroaching darkness.

With over 1,400 games in their libraries, guests can explore titles across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC machines in a near limitless way. Glassford said that guests are encouraged to try out any game that catches their eye. In a world where renting games has all but vanished and prices are higher than ever before, it’s a new, but old, way to try out games without breaking the bank.

“You really can’t rent games like you used to,” he said. “We want people to come in here and try games before they commit to buying them. Try out that hard game you’re not sure you want to waste money on, or just discover a new game you’ve never heard of before.”

Glassford said that The Lobby is open to all ages and has seen guests as young as five and six, but he’s also seen seniors come by, curious to see what all the fuss is about, and even try their hands at the classic games they grew up with.

Everyone is welcome.

“Video games aren’t like some niche hobby,” he said. “You can come here, no matter who you are, and you don’t have to feel ashamed that you enjoy games. Everybody can do their own thing. We’ve hosted birthdays, a bachelor party and a corporate meeting. You can enjoy what you want to enjoy.”

The Lobby has more than plenty to offer gamers and, of course, curious newcomers, from casual gaming to competitive tournaments. Glassford’s new lounge is filling out a niche market that was completely untapped in town.

The Lobby is located at 229 Broadway, Unit #1, Orangeville, and is open Tuesday to Sunday.

