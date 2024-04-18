New boutique shines with love and light on Mill Street

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Orangeville’s downtown business community is imbued with a new shine.

That is, Love & Light Jewels Boutique has set up shop at the Old Mill Hub, formerly known as the Mill Street Mall. It promises an exciting and unique experience for jewelry lovers and fashion enthusiasts.

Tia Sutherland, the shop’s owner, is a designer with more than a decade of experience under her belt. Her jewelry pieces embody classic elegance while others adhere to modern chic.

“Each piece in the boutique had been thoughtfully selected to ensure a collection that matched a wide array of personal styles and preferences,” she said. “People love to be able to get a special piece custom made for any occasion, and I love being able to provide that experience to them.”

Sutherland, a former model and image consultant, said she has always nurtured a love of fashion, clothing, and accessories.

“I started making beaded bracelets as a thank you gift for my image consulting clients and I started getting asked to make more bracelets,” she said. “The jewelry-making snowballed from there and that’s how my business came to life.”

The attention to detail she affords her designs was extended to the physical shopping space as well. That eye toward cultivating a certain image serves the business as the store has a warm, inviting atmosphere.

“Our goal is to illuminate each customer’s unique beauty with our handpicked pieces,” Sutherland said during the grand opening.

She said there are plans to branch out at the boutique to host interactive workshops, provide jewelry repair services, and other exciting events, “thereby fostering a deeper connection with the community and promoting an appreciation for the art of jewelry and crystals.”

