My Tea Bar opens Orangeville location, celebrates grand opening

October 24, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s a new place for bubble tea and healthy food in Orangeville.

On Oct. 18, Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones attended the grand opening of My Tea Bar’s Orangeville location (520 Alder Street).

The local business also has locations in Bolton and Brampton, with the Bolton location also having had a grand opening recently.

Orangeville location owner Jujhaar Singh said My Tea Bar is all about putting nutrition back on the market. He said the business is looking to partner with schools and promote its healthy smoothies in the community.

Some of My Tea Bar’s offerings include milk teas, smoothies, milkshakes, acai bowls, and patties.

Singh said word of mouth has been great for growing the business so far.

“It seems people are promoting our brand even more than us now, I’ve been seeing lots of posts on Facebook,” said Singh. “At My Tea Bar everything’s authentic.”

As My Tea Bar grows in the Orangeville community it will be looking to get more involved in community events.

Singh said he looks forward to seeing more people trying out what My Tea Bar has to offer.

Readers Comments (0)