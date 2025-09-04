Museum of Dufferin’s Silo Gallery features local photographer in new exhibit

September 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Hockley Valley-based photographer Peter Dusek is opening the communities’ eyes to the spaces between rural architecture and nature, with a new exhibit at the Museum of Dufferin (MoD).

The exhibit, titled “Field Work,” features 13 pieces of photography from Dusek’s collection that capture the connection of rural architecture, such as barns, silos, and country buildings, with the surrounding nature, including the land and sky.

“I’m especially proud that all the work is mostly from Dufferin and from the surrounding regions,” said Dusek. “This gives people a chance to see some of the country architecture and art from their own region.”

Dusek’s first solo exhibition was in 2015 in Toronto and saw Saks Fifth Avenue purchase the entire exhibit twice for a total of 38 pieces to be displayed in their Toronto and Etobicoke stores. Prior to becoming a professional photographer, Dusek worked as an IT consultant.

Over the years, Dusek has held roughly 15 solo exhibitions and has participated in between 40 to 50 group exhibitions across Canada.

“I’m self-taught and started with photography as a hobby about 15 years ago. I didn’t plan on becoming an artist, but basically started a career change to become an artist,” said Dusek.

Dusek’s photography technique is inspired by eastern philosophy, such as Zen and Daoism, with the goal of using “as little as possible, as much as necessary.”

“A lot of my work is about the space between things,” explained Dusek. “Typically you see the whole building in picture, but what I’m trying to do is give equal weight to the land and the sky to show the relationship between them because they’re part of each other.”

The subjects of his photography are often found while driving around the region on his motorcycle.

“I find things that excite me, but I never know what I’m looking for; when I see it, I know it,” said Dusek.

Dusek’s exhibit “Field Work” will be on display on the fourth floor of the Silo Gallery at the Museum of Dufferin from Sept. 13 to Jan. 31.

