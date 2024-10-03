Museum of Dufferin hosting several events through October

October 3, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) collects and preserves the stories of the people, places and culture of Dufferin County — past and present — and shares with the community.

The MoD offers a welcoming, unique and enriching environment for its visitors, with an eclectic variety of experiences by way of exhibitions, events, programs and tours.

Here’s what’s coming up in October at the MoD.

MoD Archival Workshop: Archiving at Home | Oct. 5, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

This is a hands-on workshop that covers the basics of preserving historical records at home. From storage and handling to cleaning and repair, this workshop will help you keep your old documents, photographs, videotapes and other family treasures safe. The cost of the program is $15 plus HST per participant. Register at dufferinmuseum.com/event/archiving

MoD Studio Workshop: Make Your Own Fall Centerpiece | Oct. 11, 1 to 2 p.m.

In this workshop you will design your own fall themed centerpiece, the perfect seasonal decoration for your home! The cost is $50 plus HST per participant. Register at dufferinmuseum.com/event/centerpiece

MoD-Tots: Pumpkin Patch | Oct. 16, two sessions: 9 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Join us for MoD-Tots: Pumpkin Patch! Explore our pumpkin patch with your toddler and participate in tot-friendly pumpkin themed crafts and sensory play. The sessions cost $7 plus HST per child. Learn more and register at dufferinmuseum.com/event/mod-tots-pumpkin-patch

Member Exclusive: Behind the Scenes Tours | Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Members are invited to join us to celebrate the Museum’s 30th anniversary with a behind-the-scenes tour! This tour will take you into the storage rooms to get a sneak peek at the MoD’s full collection. The tours are free. Register at dufferinmuseum.com/event/member-exclusive-behind-the-scenes-tours

MoD Masterclass: Sketching and Inks Workshop for Adults | Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join local artist Stephanie Casino Esguerra to learn sketching techniques for still life objects and then create your own piece of art using inks. Participants will also have the opportunity to tour Stephanie’s exhibition on display in the MoD’s Silo Gallery and learn about her artistic process. The cost is $35 plus HST per participant. Register at dufferinmuseum.com/event/mod-masterclass-sketching-and-inks

MoD After Dark: Trivia Night 19+ | Oct. 19, 7 to 9 p.m.

Grab your friends and join the MoD for a fantastic trivia challenge of general and music trivia, along with some Dufferin history! Tickets include access to museum exhibits, a drink of your choice and a bag of popcorn. Alcohol, snacks and soft drinks will also be available for purchase throughout the night! The cost starts at $15 plus HST per participant. Register at eventbrite.ca/e/mod-after-dark-trivia-night-19-tickets-963694866287

MoD Studio Workshop: Make Your Own Fall Candles | Oct. 23, 1 to 2 p.m.

In this workshop you will design your own fall themed candles! Craft your own unique candles with customizable shapes, scents, colours and additives. The cost is $35 plus HST per participant. Register at dufferinmuseum.com/event/mod-workshop-fall-candles

Halloween Event: Storybook Scavenger Hunt | Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m

Calling all little witches, monsters, pirates and more! The MoD is hosting a Storybook Scavenger Hunt in celebration of Halloween. This event is free to participate in. Register at dufferinmuseum.com/event/halloween

MoD-Tots: Messy Monsters | Oct. 30, two sessions: 9 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Join us for MoD-Tots: Messy Monsters! Get messy with your toddler through tot-friendly silly monster themed crafts and sensory play. The cost is $7 plus HST per child. Register at dufferinmuseum.com/event/messy-monsters

In Conversation with Elizabeth Renzetti | Oct. 30, 7 to 9 p.m.

Join us for an enlightening evening with Elizabeth Renzetti, a renowned journalist and author, as she delves into her new book, “What She Said: Conversations About Equality.” The cost to attend is $20 plus HST per participant. Register at dufferinmuseum.com/event/elizabeth

Readers Comments (0)