Museum invites Dufferin County residents to participate in poppy art installation

October 24, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Dufferin County residents have the opportunity to become a part of a future art installation at the Museum of Dufferin (MoD) that looks to honour veterans past and present.

The Museum of Dufferin will be hosting a crochet poppy workshop, called the MoD Poppy Project, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, which will be run by staff members Jasmine Proteau and Sarah Robinson. During the workshop, participants will learn to do basic crochet stitches and will be provided with all the materials and instructions to create their own handcrafted poppies.

The finished poppies will be left with the Museum of Dufferin and become part of a Remembrance Day installation in 2025.

“The intent is for them to make the poppies at our site and then leave them with us so that we can use them in the display and make them, perhaps in remembrance of somebody that they know who is a veteran,” explained Proteau.

The MoD Poppy Project is inspired by a larger poppy initiative that has popped up across Canada and the United Kingdom. Museum staff initially began exploring creating the poppy installation at the Museum of Dufferin in early 2023.

Proteau spoke about how the community-involved project aids in the continued efforts of remembrance.

“With people being able to kind of be hands on, I think that adds a little bit more weight to the practice of remembrance and getting people to connect on a more personal level,” said Proteau. “I’m sure most people can identify at least on family member or friend who could be called a veteran. It helps you think about how it relates to your own life and connect more deeply.”

Over the next year of crocheting and knitting poppies, the Museum of Dufferin is hoping to receive as many handcrafted poppies as possible, which will help them create a large installation.

The museum will be accepting submitted crochet or knitted poppies made at home until August 2025.

Those interested in taking the workshop and being part of the Museum of Dufferin’s 2025 Remembrance Day installation, can register for a time slot on Nov. 2 or 9 by visiting www.dufferinmuseum.com.

