General News

Museum invites Dufferin County residents to participate in poppy art installation

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Dufferin County residents have the opportunity to become a part of a future art installation at the Museum of Dufferin (MoD) that looks to honour veterans past and present.

The Museum of Dufferin will be hosting a crochet poppy workshop, called the MoD Poppy Project, on Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, which will be run by staff members Jasmine Proteau and Sarah Robinson. During the workshop, participants will learn to do basic crochet stitches and will be provided with all the materials and instructions to create their own handcrafted poppies.

The finished poppies will be left with the Museum of Dufferin and become part of a Remembrance Day installation in 2025.

“The intent is for them to make the poppies at our site and then leave them with us so that we can use them in the display and make them, perhaps in remembrance of somebody that they know who is a veteran,” explained Proteau.

The MoD Poppy Project is inspired by a larger poppy initiative that has popped up across Canada and the United Kingdom. Museum staff initially began exploring creating the poppy installation at the Museum of Dufferin in early 2023.

Proteau spoke about how the community-involved project aids in the continued efforts of remembrance.

“With people being able to kind of be hands on, I think that adds a little bit more weight to the practice of remembrance and getting people to connect on a more personal level,” said Proteau. “I’m sure most people can identify at least on family member or friend who could be called a veteran. It helps you think about how it relates to your own life and connect more deeply.”

Over the next year of crocheting and knitting poppies, the Museum of Dufferin is hoping to receive as many handcrafted poppies as possible, which will help them create a large installation. 

The museum will be accepting submitted crochet or knitted poppies made at home until August 2025.

Those interested in taking the workshop and being part of the Museum of Dufferin’s 2025 Remembrance Day installation, can register for a time slot on Nov. 2 or 9 by visiting www.dufferinmuseum.com.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Headwaters conducts mock hostage-taking exercise with Dufferin police

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Patients at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) and residents living in the area may have noticed an increase ...

WonderTree marks grand opening of family clinic, offering wraparound mental health care

By Sam Odrowski WonderTree Child, Adolescent and Family Practice celebrated the grand opening of its clinic in Orangeville on Friday, Oct. 18, with a ribbon ...

Boo on Broadway returns to downtown Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Halloween came early to downtown Orangeville. The annual Boo! On Broadway event brought out thousands of children dressed up in costumes to ...

Orangeville eases parking rules for Pheasant Court

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville staff devised a means by which neighbourhood parking restrictions could have been eased. But town council voted against allowing the picking ...

No speeding problems on Elizabeth, Zina streets

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville has no speeding issues on Elizabeth Street and Zina Street. That’s the conclusion in a report to town council, tabled at ...

Local family physicians recognized for providing outstanding care

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Ontario College of Family Physicians (OCFP) is recognizing the outstanding care provided by family physicians across the ...

Council refuses Diwali fireworks in Orangeville this year

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville supports Diwali celebrations, but not to the extent of permitting fireworks. In fact, council will not permit any new requests for ...

Too costly for Orangeville to do subdivision road connection: mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville officials and residents have to wait for a developer to complete work on a planned subdivision before the Hansen Boulevard connection ...