Mulmur mayor honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A member of Dufferin County Council has been recognized for her contributions to the community.

Janet Horner, Mayor of Mulmur and a Dufferin County Councillor, was one of 17 individuals awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal at a special ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Nov. 22. Horner was appointed for the award by Senator Robert Black.

“It was a complete surprise to me,” said Horner about receiving the award. “I was humbled by this presentation and it was such a special day. A lot of the people that were also awarded the medal at the Senate were people I admire, so that was really special, to be recognized with your peers for the service that you’ve given.”

The King Charles III Coronation Medal program was first announced in May of 2023, with the design of the medal released on the one-year anniversary of the Coronation. The King Charles III Coronation Medal is awarded to an individual who has made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region or community of Canada or has made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada.

Horner was recognized for her outstanding contribution to agriculture, business and commerce, community service and politics.

Horner has served as the Mayor of Mulmur Township for the last six years, and prior to that, she sat as a councillor for four years. She currently sits as Chair of the Community Development and Tourism committee at Dufferin County Council and is the executive director of the Golden Horseshoe Food and Farming Alliance. She has also been a supporter of the Greenbelt and Niagara Escarpment.

Darren White, Warden of Dufferin County spoke with the Free Press about Horner’s achievement.

“Janet Horner is a strong voice in the agricultural community across southern Ontario. She is a valued member of county council. She is well respected by her peers and certainly deserving of an honor of this type,” he said.

