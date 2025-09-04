General News

Mulmur man wins $100,000 after playing ENCORE on recent LOTTO MAX draw

September 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Mulmur man who has been playing the lottery on and off for over 35 years picked the right time to buy a ticket.

Arthur Feiner won $100,000 after matching the last six of his seven ENCORE numbers in their exact order for the July 1 LOTTO MAX draw.

OLG announced Feiner’s win on Aug. 29, and said he plans to save for the future, invest, and enjoy a well-deserved vacation with his earnings.

“Winning feels like a dream,” he said. “The chances of winning a big prize are small, but there’s always hope. Being a winner feels great. It’s a pretty cool experience.”

Feiner has played a variety of OLG games over the years, including LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, DAILY GRAND, and LOTTARIO.

He uses OLG’s Quick Pick feature for his LOTTO MAX tickets and chooses his own numbers for the others. No matter the game, he always adds ENCORE to his plays.

This time around, playing ENCORE really paid off.

Feiner, a married father of one who works as a software designer, is delighted to share the story of his first big win.

“I received an email from OLG saying I’d won a major prize,” Arthur shared while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings. “I opened up the OLG app to check my account and was shocked see a prize of $100,000.”

Surprised by the prize total, Arthur quickly shared the good news with his wife.

“I said, ‘I think I won something big.’ She was freaking out,” Feiner recalled with a laugh. “We were both very happy and excited.”

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two ENCORE draws each day.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Rain didn’t dampen community spirit at Peel-Dufferin Plowing Association’s 100th anniversary celebration

By Riley Murphy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association celebrated their 100 years as an association with its annual plowing match. Despite the ...

Leisa Way to celebrate 100 Years of Grand Ole Opry with upcoming concert

By Paula Brown The songs of legendary country singers and songwriters who have graced the stage of the Grand Ole Opry will soon be heard ...

Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer ready for return next month

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) is inviting community members to honour their loved ones affected by cancer with ...

York Soaring Club delivers gliding thrills for airfield visitors

By Brian Lockhart You may have flown to your vacation destination on a full-size airliner and appreciated the noise of the engines during takeoff, but ...

New Mono noise bylaw won’t ban activities, Mono mayor says

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono’s proposed updated municipal noise bylaw has received its second reading. The second reading during council’s Aug. 26 ...

OAS Event Centre is not on trial in noise bylaw debate, says Mono mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Orangeville Agriculture Society is being targeted by some Mono residents as one of the main culprits disturbing ...

Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee to host community event for Overdose Awareness Day

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Dufferin-Caledon Drug Strategy Committee is inviting members of the community to learn more about how overdoses are ...

Veterans, first responder groups ask for noise leniency for fairgrounds event

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER When the system says “no,” the group Veterans and Everyday Heroes says “Yes.” And that organization hopes council ...

Mono residents still wait for Rogers’ high-speed internet, years after announcement

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Bringing high-speed internet service to Mono residents is not a town project. And Mayor John Creelman said during ...

Mayor says development grants lead to financial strain

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono attempts to avail of any grant money possible. Anthony Hosein, a town resident, said other Dufferin County municipalities are securing grants ...