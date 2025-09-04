Mulmur man wins $100,000 after playing ENCORE on recent LOTTO MAX draw

September 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Mulmur man who has been playing the lottery on and off for over 35 years picked the right time to buy a ticket.

Arthur Feiner won $100,000 after matching the last six of his seven ENCORE numbers in their exact order for the July 1 LOTTO MAX draw.

OLG announced Feiner’s win on Aug. 29, and said he plans to save for the future, invest, and enjoy a well-deserved vacation with his earnings.

“Winning feels like a dream,” he said. “The chances of winning a big prize are small, but there’s always hope. Being a winner feels great. It’s a pretty cool experience.”

Feiner has played a variety of OLG games over the years, including LOTTO MAX, LOTTO 6/49, DAILY GRAND, and LOTTARIO.

He uses OLG’s Quick Pick feature for his LOTTO MAX tickets and chooses his own numbers for the others. No matter the game, he always adds ENCORE to his plays.

This time around, playing ENCORE really paid off.

Feiner, a married father of one who works as a software designer, is delighted to share the story of his first big win.

“I received an email from OLG saying I’d won a major prize,” Arthur shared while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings. “I opened up the OLG app to check my account and was shocked see a prize of $100,000.”

Surprised by the prize total, Arthur quickly shared the good news with his wife.

“I said, ‘I think I won something big.’ She was freaking out,” Feiner recalled with a laugh. “We were both very happy and excited.”

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There are two ENCORE draws each day.

