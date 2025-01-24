General News

Mulmur encourages participation in 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competitions

January 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown

The Township of Mulmur is calling on the support of community members as they join the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition.

In a press release issued on Jan. 15, the Township of Mulmur announced its participation in the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition, with the hopes of winning $250,000 to use for arena upgrades and the chance to host an NHL game.

“The Honeywood Arena is more than just a rink; it’s where memories are made, friendships forged, and community spirit thrives,” wrote the Township in the press release. “Together, we can showcase the passion, community spirit, and love for hockey that define Mulmur and make Honeywood Arena deserving of this incredible opportunity.”

The Kraft Hockeyville Competition starts with the “Nomination and Rally” phases, which run from Jan. 1 to March 2.

Community members are being encouraged to rally for the Honeywood Arena by submitting a nomination story, written or video, which shares why the Honeywood Arena is important to them and the community, and how winning the competition will help enhance the arena for future generations.

Participants can also help by earning “rally points”: 10 points for a nomination story; 3 points for each photo added, with a maximum of 5; 1 point each for posting a supporting rally note; and 1 point for reach to other stories and photos.

Rally points contribute to 20 per cent of the total score, while judges evaluate the nomination stories for the remaining 80 per cent.

The Township of Mulmur highlighted how the Kraft Hockeyville Competition could bring “much-need” renovations to the Honeywood Arena, which has been a vital hub for the community and a beacon of hockey spirit since 1912.

The Township added that the prize money would enable them to make upgrades and repair the aging facility, provide a safe and more welcoming space for skaters and hockey players, and continue to foster a love for hockey for future generations.

The Top 3 Runner-Ups will receive $25,000 for arena upgrades.

“Every rally effort is crucial,” said the Township.

Those interested in submitting their stories and connection to the Honeywood Arena can do so by visiting www.hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca.

The deadline for submissions is March 2.


