Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes

For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14).

What is a Mrs. Roper Romp exactly? Sofie Weber, the organizer of this Saturday’s event, said it’s all about having a good time and spreading positivity. And of course, dressing up as the “Three’s Company” star.

“It’s just supposed to be like an uplifting gathering of people,” Weber said. “It started out in the United States in 2013 as a pub crawl where everyone kind of gets together, dresses up like Mrs. Roper, and goes drinking, and it just kind of started making its way north.”

Weber added, “When life in the world is kind of a negative place right now, it’s good to do something like this.”

Weber said that she was inspired by similar events happening across Canada, and wondered why Orangeville didn’t have something similar. So she got to work organizing it into a charity event, with this year focusing on the food bank and feminine hygiene products.

“I had thought to myself, ‘Why is Orangeville not doing something like this?’” she said. “We are also going to make it a charity event, and hopefully rotate to new charities every year we do this. This year we’re going to be asking for donations to the Orangeville Food Bank and Celebrate Your Awesome.”

The Romp kicks off at noon on Saturday, June 14. The group will wait for stragglers until 12:30 p.m., before gathering for a group picture. At that point, they will begin their “romp” up Broadway towards Mill Street, ending at the Taphouse, where they will remain for the afternoon.

Weber thanked the owner of the Taphouse for lending them the space, which they will be converting into the pub from the series “Three’s Company.”

“Mike was generous, as he let us take it over for the Romp,” she said. “We’re turning it into the Regal Beagle. We’ll be there until about five o’clock. We’re going to do some games, have some trivia and give out some prizes as well.”

The event will also feature 70s-themed snacks and music to hold true to character.

Unlike the main trend’s emphasis on moving from location to location, this Romp will remain in one place, which according to Weber, is meant to allow it to be more accessible to participants and guests who might miss the beginning and want to join in throughout the day.

For those looking to sign up and participate, tickets are $20, and available online or at the door of the event, but capacity is limited to 100.

Weber is hoping for everyone in attendance to spread the word so that more events like it can be planned in the future.

“We’re going to encourage everyone to post it to their social media and to tag us so we can get some buzz,” she said. “We’ll have photographers and we’ll be videotaping it too. We also plan to have unique items to collect every year so people want to come back because there’s nothing like ramping up your next event and people have FOMO (fear of missing out) that they didn’t go to the first one.”

Whether you come for the caftans, the camaraderie, or charity, the Orangeville Mrs. Roper Romp offers a little something for everyone.

With big hair, plenty of laughs, and a generous spirit, Weber hopes this first romp is just the beginning of a colourful new tradition.

And if the buzz carries on, don’t be surprised to see Broadway filled with caftans and curls again next year.

