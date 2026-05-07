Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month underway in Dufferin County

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The fight against a proposed gravel pit in northern Dufferin County is entering a new phase, as residents ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The protests, running in the afternoon on April 29, were meant to challenge what the allied unions described ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) reached milestones over the last year that bode well for the service into the future. Gary ...

By Sam Odrowski At the end of the month, hundreds of people will gather at Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville for the Alzheimer Society ...

Conservative MP for Dufferin–Caledon Kyle Seeback shares criticisms surrounding new spending plan By Sam Odrowski Canada’s finances came into focus last week with the release ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Orangeville and District Music Festival (ODMF) has spent more than a quarter-century building a quiet but lasting ...

The Ontario government is taking the next step toward delivering its Primary Care Action Plan, which is on track to connect everyone in the province ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono council granted an exemption from the town’s noise bylaw to four Portuguese-style rodeos with shortened hours of ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS The 19th-century Anderson Cottage in Mono will be taken apart and moved to another part of town. The 150-year-old structure on Airport ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville is taking steps to clarify its Open Air Burning Bylaw. One of the most obvious ways to clarify the bylaw is ...