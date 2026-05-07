General News

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month underway in Dufferin County

May 7, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month kicked off on May 1 across Ontario, and the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding all road users to prioritize safety as motorcycle season ramps up.

Throughout the month of May, Dufferin OPP officers will be actively engaging with the public through both education and enforcement initiatives aimed at increasing awareness around motorcycle safety. With warmer weather bringing more motorcyclists onto Ontario roads, the campaign focuses on reducing collisions and encouraging safe practices among both riders and drivers.

Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility. Whether you’re on a bike or behind the wheel of a vehicle, staying alert and respectful of all road users is key to preventing serious injuries and fatalities.

Safety tips for motorcyclists:

  • Wear proper gear, including a DOT-approved helmet, gloves, jacket, long pants, and protective boots. 
  • Inspect your motorcycle before each ride-check brakes, lights, tires, and fluid levels. 
  • Ride defensively and anticipate the actions of other drivers. 
  • Follow posted speed limits and obey all traffic signals. 
  • Make yourself visible by using signals, headlights, and wearing bright or reflective clothing. 
  • Maintain a safe following distance and avoid riding in other vehicles’ blind spots. 
  • Ride sober and well-rested-fatigue and impairment significantly increase risk. 

Safety tips for drivers:

  • Check blind spots carefully before changing lanes or merging. 
  • Give motorcyclists plenty of space-do not tailgate. 
  • Watch closely for motorcycles at intersections and when turning left. 
  • Be extra cautious in poor weather or low-light conditions. 
  • Avoid distractions and stay focused on the road at all times. 
  • Remember that motorcycles can be harder to judge in terms of speed and distance. 

The Dufferin OPP encourages everyone to take this opportunity to refresh their road safety knowledge and help reduce preventable collisions. Whether you ride or drive, staying alert and following the rules of the road can save lives.


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