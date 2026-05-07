Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month underway in Dufferin County

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments
Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month kicked off on May 1 across Ontario, and the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding all road users to prioritize safety as motorcycle season ramps up.
Throughout the month of May, Dufferin OPP officers will be actively engaging with the public through both education and enforcement initiatives aimed at increasing awareness around motorcycle safety. With warmer weather bringing more motorcyclists onto Ontario roads, the campaign focuses on reducing collisions and encouraging safe practices among both riders and drivers.
Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility. Whether you’re on a bike or behind the wheel of a vehicle, staying alert and respectful of all road users is key to preventing serious injuries and fatalities.
Safety tips for motorcyclists:
Safety tips for drivers:
The Dufferin OPP encourages everyone to take this opportunity to refresh their road safety knowledge and help reduce preventable collisions. Whether you ride or drive, staying alert and following the rules of the road can save lives.