Moratorium needed on new gravel pit approvals

March 24, 2022 · 0 Comments

Dear editor,

I have been living in Caledon for the past 30 years and coming to the area for the past 50 years. In all that time I have been driving by an increasing number of pits and have not seen much in the way of rehabilitation.

I have a well which I rely on for my household. I have noticed that many of these pits have turned into lifeless lakes. I would prefer to keep the water in the ground for the wells in the area.

It seems to me that we have enough pits and there does not seem to be much governance or oversight on them. We need to take a look as a society at how we manage these resources and protect the public.

I support a moratorium on any new gravel mining approvals. We desperately need to change the antiquated way we deal with this industry.

Sincerely,

Chris Boyd

Caledon

