Letters to the Editor

Moratorium needed on new gravel pit approvals

March 24, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Dear editor,
I have been living in Caledon for the past 30 years and coming to the area for the past 50 years. In all that time I have been driving by an increasing number of pits and have not seen much in the way of rehabilitation.

I have a well which I rely on for my household. I have noticed that many of these pits have turned into lifeless lakes. I would prefer to keep the water in the ground for the wells in the area.

It seems to me that we have enough pits and there does not seem to be much governance or oversight on them. We need to take a look as a society at how we manage these resources and protect the public.  
I support a moratorium on any new gravel mining approvals. We desperately need to change the antiquated way we deal with this industry.

Sincerely,

Chris Boyd

Caledon



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Wightman celebrates grand opening of local storefront

By Sam Odrowski An overall improvement to internet speeds and services is underway in Orangeville. Wightman Telecom recently started construction for fibre optic internet locally ...

Orangeville native releases ‘The Great I Am’ children’s book

By Sam Odrowski Self-affirmations are an easy tool to help maintain a positive view of oneself. To help elementary school age children reinforce their self-worth ...

Lord Dufferin IODE announces 2022 Citizen of the Year

By Sam Odrowski A local resident’s hard work and commitment to making Orangeville a better place is being recognized. The IODE Lord Dufferin Chapter presented ...