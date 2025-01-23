Monthly Message: Starting the year with the Annual State of Business Breakfast

January 23, 2025 · 0 Comments

We are a few weeks into 2025, and this year is bringing with it a sense of change, anticipation, and opportunity for Canadian businesses. While uncertainty is in the air, this is also a time for businesses to adapt, innovate, and come together.

The change in leadership in the U.S. and the accompanying talks of tariffs and trade relations are going to impact Canadians and Canadian businesses. Within our own borders, the change in our Prime Minister, an upcoming federal election, and the possibility of a provincial election, will mean a period of significant political and economic transition.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has noted that a 25 per cent tariff could shrink Canada’s GDP by 2.6 per cent, costing Canadian households an average of $1,900 annually. The Canadian Chamber has created a Canada-U.S. Trade Tracker to deliver real-time insights into trade flows helping businesses and policymakers navigate the uncertainty posed by tariffs. Dufferin businesses can access this resource by visiting the Canadian Chamber of Commerce website.

Locally, the Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) is dedicated to helping our business community remain resilient and supported during times of change.

One of our key local advocacy projects is our annual business survey. In our 2024 Business Survey, we learned that the number one issue local small businesses are facing is rising costs and inflation. This feedback plays a vital role in shaping our efforts to support our local business community.

As the voice of business in Dufferin, your local Board of Trade will continue in 2025 to advocate for the needs of our members at all levels of government. Our strong partnerships with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and Ontario Chambers of Commerce (OCC) amplify your concerns and give them a strong provincial and federal voice. Representatives from both the CCC and OCC have been engaging with U.S. leaders to develop strategies that will help businesses on both sides of the border navigate potential tariff and trade challenges effectively.

At home in Dufferin, DBOT will be hosting our annual State of Business Breakfast on Jan. 28.

This event will bring together mayors from across Dufferin County, and business and community leaders to discuss pressing issues, share insights, and explore local plans for this year.

This event is also the kickoff of our Annual Business Survey, a crucial tool for understanding the needs and challenges of Dufferin businesses. Open to all businesses and nonprofits in the County, the survey provides an opportunity to voice your concerns and priorities. The results directly shape DBOT’s advocacy efforts, business support, and focus. The results are also shared with our MP, MPP, mayors, and municipal leaders, to ensure that the needs of our business community are heard loud and clear.

As we approach the federal election (and potentially a provincial one) this year, ensuring that the voice of our local business community is represented is more important than ever. By participating in the Annual Business Survey, you help tell the business story and share the challenges and opportunities that matter most.

Even if you can’t attend the State of Business Breakfast, you can still make your voice heard by completing the survey online at dufferinbot.ca after Jan. 28.

While 2025 is beginning with uncertainty, it also brings opportunities for innovation, collaboration, and growth. By working together, sharing ideas, and engaging in meaningful discussions, Dufferin’s business community can continue to succeed in these changing times.

DBOT exists to help local businesses thrive. We encourage you to join us at the State of Business Breakfast, participate in the Annual Business Survey, and connect with us to explore how we can make 2025 a year of progress and prosperity for all.

Let’s continue driving positive change —because good business is good for everyone!

