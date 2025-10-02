Monthly Message: Orangeville Food Bank encourages festive giving with heart at HollyFest

The holiday season in Dufferin County is truly a magical time when our community sparkles like never before. It’s a time for giving, where neighbors look out for each other, and the whole area is aglow with festive lights — from the giant tree at town hall to the dazzling Orangeville Optimists display at Kaycee Gardens. This year, I’m extra excited because we’re launching something brand new at the Orangeville Food Bank and the Dufferin Food Share: our very first collection of festive giving cards.

You’ll be able to find them at the Orangeville Citizen’s inaugural HollyFest on Nov. 22 and 23 at the Orangeville Agricultural Centre, and I can’t think of a better place to introduce them. HollyFest is where many of us will kick off the holiday season – it’s festive, it’s fun, and it’s all about community.

The Ag Centre will be filled with local vendors, makers, and families soaking in the start of the season. For us, it’s a chance to meet people face-to-face, to talk about what’s happening at the food banks, and to invite folks to join us in a tangible way.

And if you can’t make it to HollyFest, don’t worry – the cards will also be available at the Orangeville Food Bank starting Nov. 1.

So, what are these cards? They’re our answer to that age-old question: “What do you get for the person who has everything?” We all have someone like that in our lives — someone who doesn’t really need more “stuff,” but who would love a gift that means something.

When you buy one of our festive cards, you’re making a donation in honour of that person. Instead of another box of chocolates, you’re giving meals for neighbours, support for families, and a little hope where it’s needed most.

The cards themselves are beautiful-they’ve been thoughtfully designed with festive artwork and warm messages. But what makes them special is what they represent. Every card equals real food on the table for someone in our community. It could mean fresh fruit and veggies for kids, baby formula for new parents, or groceries for a senior.

These cards also make an excellent idea for businesses looking to thank their employees during the holiday season. Instead of traditional gift baskets – which can be tricky with so many dietary restrictions these days – or bottles of wine, why not give a gift that makes a real impact? A festive giving card says, “We value you, and we value our community.” It’s simple, meaningful, and it tells a story that employees can feel proud to be part of.

For me, this campaign grew out of so many conversations with people who said, “I want to give differently this year.” They wanted something meaningful, something that connected their holiday giving to the values they care about-kindness, generosity, community. These cards do exactly that. They give people a way to celebrate the holidays while making a direct impact right here at home.

And the timing couldn’t be more important. At both the Orangeville Food Bank and the Dufferin Food Share, we’re seeing record numbers of families every single month. One in three of the people we serve is a child. More seniors are coming through our doors than ever before. Families who have always managed to get by are suddenly finding themselves short. These are our neighbours, our kids’ classmates, our coworkers. And the truth is, none of us is untouched by what’s happening.

That’s why I love the idea of these cards so much. They’re small, but powerful. They’re a way for each of us to do something, even if it feels like just a drop in the bucket. I picture the ripple effect: a grandparent opening a card and smiling because their grandchild made a donation in their name; a teacher being thanked with a card that helps stock shelves; a neighbour receiving one at a holiday party and knowing it meant a family in Grand Valley had enough groceries that week. That’s the kind of gift that really lasts.

So, if you’re looking for a gift for the “hard-to-buy-for” person on your list, a thoughtful option for your child’s teacher, or even a meaningful way to thank employees this year, come see us at HollyFest – or stop by the Orangeville Food Bank starting Nov. 1. Every single card helps us keep food on the table for local families.

I can’t wait to see you at HollyFest and share this new campaign with you. Let’s make this season brighter, warmer, and more generous than ever.

This Community Voice submission was written by Carrie-Anne DeCaprio, donor engagement and outreach manager of the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share. Please contact Carrie-Anne at 226-558-2109 or carrie-anne.decaprio@orangevillefoodbank.org for questions or advance orders.

