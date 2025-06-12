Monthly Message: Make the most of summer with fun, learning, and wellness for your child

The summer days are upon us, and while school might be taking a break, we’re here to show you how you can incorporate learning and strengthen emotional and physical well-being in your child’s summer fun! Summer is the perfect time to support your child’s growth in a relaxed, enjoyable way. By continuing to nurture their skills, you can set them up for success in the coming school year and beyond. So, believe it or not, kids – learning while having fun is possible!

At WonderTree, we believe that the most meaningful learning often happens during play, conversation, and creativity. Here’s how to make the most of the season while helping your child stay confident, curious, and engaged.

Let’s start with maintaining those executive functioning skills that help our kids stay calm, organized, regulated, and ready to take on whatever the day brings.

Firstly, routines don’t have to be rigid or restrictive, they just need to be consistent and predictable. Kids thrive when they know what to expect. A structured day supports emotional regulation and reduces anxiety, especially during the less structured summer months.

Sit down with your child and co-create a summer routine that works for both of you. This might include a regular wake-up time, screen time boundaries, outdoor play, quiet time, and family meals. Occupational therapists often recommend predictable routines to help with transitions and regulation. Keep it light and flexible, but try to stick to a general rhythm that gets them up, moving, and feeling motivated.

Whether they say it out loud or not, most kids feel better both physically and mentally with routine. A loose structure helps prevent that “summer slump” and can actually make the fun stuff feel even more exciting.

Consider using a visual calendar or weekly planner to map out activities, special events, or camp days. Get your child involved by letting them decorate the calendar or choose some of the weekly plans. While summer will always have its spontaneous moments (as it should!), having a visual plan in place can reduce stress, build anticipation, and help develop time management skills.

Another thing to consider is to come up with a summer project with goals. This can give your child a sense of purpose and direction during the break all while fostering skills like planning, time management, followthrough and learning. This can be fun, like building a birdhouse, writing a story, starting a small garden, learning how to cook, the list goes on. Let them choose something they’re passionate about and let them run with it.

Moreover, take a moment at the end of each day to ask your child what they learned, what went well and what they might’ve struggled with. Encourage them to reflect on experiences they had. Whether they were at the pool with friends, at summer camp, or out on the soccer field, these activities often teach valuable lessons, and reflecting on them helps your child recognize the learning that happens outside of traditional settings.

More specifically, take time each day or week to focus on reading and writing skills. Encourage your child to set aside a couple of hours each week to read a chapter or two from a book. You can make it more engaging by setting achievable goals and offering rewards, like a trip to the ice cream truck after finishing each book or a fun activity they enjoy. This not only motivates them but also helps maintain their reading skills during the summer months. Journaling can also serve as a powerful mental health tool, helping kids express emotions, build self-awareness, and process their experiences in a safe and creative way.

At WonderTree, we’re committed to helping kids grow all year round, and we’re here to support you in making the most of the summer months. Here’s to a season of fun, learning, and plenty of sunshine!

