Monthly Message: FTP reflects on 40 years of compassionate care in the community

January 3, 2026 · 0 Comments
As 2025 draws to a close, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community partners, donors, and supporters who have stood alongside Family Transition Place (FTP) throughout our 40th anniversary year. Reaching this milestone has given us a moment to pause and reflect — not only on how far we have come, but on the incredible staff and community that have carried this work forward for four decades. As we prepare to welcome 2026, we do so with deep appreciation for all who have made this anniversary year so meaningful.
For 40 years, FTP has always been a place where individuals are met with care, respect, and understanding during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Behind every program and every statistic is a human story—a woman seeking safety, a survivor finding her voice, a dad reading to improve the relationship he shares with his partner and children.
Because of the unwavering support of so many in our community, these stories— and many more — continue to unfold at FTP. Rooted in our values of compassion, integrity, respect, inclusiveness and continuous learning, we meet anyone needing help where they are and support them on their healing journey.
This year:
None of this work is possible without the dedication and care of so many.
To our remarkable staff and volunteers: thank you for showing up every day with compassion, grit and unwavering commitment. Your presence, patience, and care are felt in every conversation and every safe space you create. You are the heart of this organization, and we are deeply grateful for you.
To the women, children, youth, and families who place their trust in us: thank you. Your courage humbles us and guides our work. It is a privilege to witness the strength, growth and resilience demonstrated in our programs, and we honour the immense courage it takes to reach out for support.
To our donors, funders and community partners: your generosity makes all of this possible. Your belief in a safer, more compassionate community has carried us through 40 years. We couldn’t do it without you.
As we look ahead, we wish everyone a season of rest, warmth, and connection. May 2026 bring renewed hope, gentle moments and a shared sense of purpose. Together, we will continue building a community where safety, equity and hope are possible for all.
This week’s Community Voice submission was written by Brennan Solecky, Family Transition Place’s director of development and Community engagement.