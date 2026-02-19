Monthly Message: DBOT encourages involvement during Nonprofit Appreciation Week

February 19, 2026 · 0 Comments

Every day across Ontario, non-profit organizations are quietly doing work that keeps communities strong by supporting families, feeding neighbours, creating spaces for connection, and stepping in where help is needed most. The third week of February is a chance to pause and say thank you.

Non-Profit Appreciation Week – this year, falling between Feb. 15 and 21, is officially recognized through Ontario’s Non-Profit Sector Appreciation Week Act (Bill 9, 2021), and helps to celebrate the nearly 850,000 people who work in Ontario’s non-profit sector. These are the individuals who show up every day with compassion, creativity, and commitment, often behind the scenes, making a real difference in the lives of others.

This week exists for a simple but powerful reason: to recognize just how much non-profits contribute to our communities, our economy, and our overall quality of life. From health care and housing to arts, culture, and social services, non-profits touch nearly every corner of the province. Their impact is felt not just in times of crisis, but in the everyday moments that help communities thrive.

The creation of Non-Profit Appreciation Week was championed by MPP Daisy Wai, with strong support from organizations like the Bhayana Family Foundation and the Ontario Nonprofit Network (ONN) — a collective effort to ensure the sector’s contributions are formally and permanently recognized.

Non-Profit Appreciation Week is an invitation for all of us to acknowledge the people doing this vital work. Whether it’s a quick note of thanks, a public shout-out, or simply taking a moment to reflect, it’s a reminder that stronger communities are built by people who care, and Ontario’s non-profit sector is full of them.

Readers Comments (0)