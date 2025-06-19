Commentary

Monthly Message: Celebrating LGBTQ+ safe space businesses in Dufferin

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

What began as a tourism initiative has grown into a community-wide effort to promote inclusivity and values-driven leadership across Dufferin County. Through the Level Up Dufferin program, local businesses and nonprofits are stepping up to create welcoming, inclusive spaces for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.

The program offers a range of training opportunities — from learning how to improve accessibility for customers and employees to taking action in becoming an LGBTQ+ Safe Space. Some local businesses have even gone a step further by earning their official Rainbow Registered designation, demonstrating their deep commitment to fostering a safe and affirming environment.

This Pride Month, we’re proud to shine a spotlight on the businesses and organizations that have committed to being LGBTQ+ Safe Spaces. You can discover and support these inclusive leaders by visiting our online Directory and looking for the “Safe Space” listings.

Creating an LGBTQ+ Safe Space is about more than just signage — it’s about fostering a culture of respect, visibility, and belonging. For many 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals, feeling seen and supported at work, in stores, and in community spaces can have a profound impact on their well-being. Businesses that commit to inclusivity not only build stronger relationships with their customers and staff, but also help move our region forward as a vibrant, diverse place to live and thrive.

Supporting Pride Month can be as simple as shopping local and choosing businesses that celebrate diversity. You can also show your support by sharing posts from LGBTQ+ Safe Space businesses, attending local Pride events, displaying Pride materials in your space, and educating yourself and your team through training programs like Level Up Dufferin. Small gestures can make a big difference.

If you’re a business leader or organization ready to showcase your values and create a more inclusive and accessible workplace, we invite you to connect with us. Our team at the Dufferin Board of Trade offers on-site training sessions at your facility, or you can join one of our upcoming in-house workshops. Let’s continue building a more inclusive Dufferin — together.

Happy Pride Month from all of us at the Dufferin Board of Trade!


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for local animals in need of support

By Sam Odrowski Calling all motorcycle and scooter riders! An upcoming event in the community gives you the chance to enjoy a group ride while ...

Unity in Diversity art exhibit at Museum of Dufferin showcases works of 18 artists

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter While communities across the province celebrate Multicultural Month, the Museum of Dufferin is bringing diverse groups together with ...

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...

Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14). ...

Ryan Fox survives four-hole playoff over Sam Burns to capture RBC Canadian Open in Caledon

By Jim Stewart Ryan Fox captured the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday afternoon in a four-hole playoff with Sam Burns. Both were tied at 18 ...

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Black Parents Council, school board at odds over group’s delegation refusal

By Sam Odrowski A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...