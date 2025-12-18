Commentary

Monthly Message: Best gift this season? Supporting local

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The holiday season has officially arrived, bringing with it a time for celebration, connection, and reflection.

This year has presented its share of challenges for many of us, which makes supporting one another more important than ever. What better way to celebrate the season than by choosing local, whether that’s shopping for gifts, dining out, or giving back to our community.

Dufferin County is home to a vibrant network of entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and service providers. Our local business directory features more than 500 businesses, offering everything from unique gifts and experiences to essential services.

When you support local, you’re not just checking items off your holiday list; you’re strengthening our community and helping neighbours thrive.

To our local business owners, this season is both exciting and demanding. Remember to take care of yourself amidst the hustle; listening to your body and allowing yourself rest is just as important as meeting your customers’ needs.

Consider collaborating with local charities or nonprofits to spread holiday cheer and raise awareness for important causes. Having a short checklist of recommended gifts, products, or services on hand can also be helpful, as customers often look to you for guidance during this busy time.

Accessibility is key, especially during winter months – keeping walkways clear and spaces safe helps ensure everyone feels welcome.

Most importantly, this is a wonderful opportunity to connect with your customers, build trust, and strengthen relationships. Supporting fellow businesses and sharing the spotlight reminds us that we truly are stronger together.

As the year draws to a close, it’s hard to believe how quickly the time has passed. With a new year just around the corner, now is the perfect moment to reflect, set goals, and look ahead with optimism.

From all of us, we wish you a joyful holiday season and a happy, healthy New Year.

Let’s continue to shop local, support local, and celebrate all that makes Dufferin County such a special place to live and do business.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Healthcare workers hold protest outside Sylvia Jones’ office on Broadway

By Joshua Drakes The picket, designed to be informational and raise awareness of ongoing disputes with the North York Family Health Team (NYFHT), ran from ...

Family Transition Place holds candlelight vigil for victims of gender based violence

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Family Transition Place (FTP) held an outdoor ceremony to recognize the National Day of Remembrance and Action on ...

Orangeville looks at road map to more efficient transportation

By JAMES MATTHEWS A large component of devising a transportation master plan for Orangeville is anticipating what future needs will likely be. Kevin Jones, a ...

Orangeville’s OPP budget has many moving parts, says treasurer

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville’s estimates for next year’s policing costs hit pretty close to the mark. And that’s pretty handy when staff and council are ...

Treasurer discusses capital program ahead of municipal budget

By JAMES MATTHEWS The capital budget aims to balance Orangeville’s infrastructure needs with taxpayers’ affordability. Cheryl Braan, the town’s treasurer, provided details about the 2026 ...

East Garafraxa lavender farm recognized at 2025 Excellence in Agriculture Awards

By Sam Odrowski The founder and owner of a 250-acre lavender and sunflower farm in East Garafraxa was recently recognized by the Ontario Ministry of ...

Melancthon mayor shocked by OPP raid at local scrapyard

By Josh Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items and ...

Rapunzel: A Braid New World features hilariously dramatic retelling of beloved fairy tale

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville’s latest pantomime production is funny, visually appealing and absolutely worth seeing for some much-needed laughs during ...

Orangeville welcomes 33 years of Christmas in the Park

By Joshua Drakes The park of Kay Cee Gardens has come alive once again this December, as the Orangeville Optimist Club unveiled its annual Christmas ...

Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol working on final list of best decorated houses

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An annual competition to crown the community’s best decorated houses, hosted by the Orangeville Christmas Nite Lights Patrol ...