Mono resident wins over $65,000

December 5, 2024

Cheryl Belanger of Mono anted up and went ‘ALL IN’ to win the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot worth $60,241 on Nov. 4.

She won $5,000 on the instant portion of her POKER LOTTO play, as well as $25 in the nightly draw, bringing her total winnings to $65,266.

Belanger, a mother and grandmother, has been playing the lottery with OLG for decades. She enjoys games such as POKER LOTTO, ONTARIO 49, and LOTTARIO. The retiree is now thrilled to be celebrating her first big win.

“I was at the store and purchasing my POKER LOTTO ALL IN ticket. At first, I didn’t notice the screen showing that I had hit the Royal Flush. I was too busy picking out a few INSTANT tickets,” Cheryl laughed, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings. “It wasn’t until I heard the clerk say, ‘OMG!’ that I looked up and realized I had won instantly. I was left speechless!”

“Winning has been an amazing feeling. I’ve always believed I would win, but now that it has happened, it feels unreal,” Cheryl smiled. “I feel so lucky and blessed.”

Cheryl plans to share her windfall with close family and friends.

POKER LOTTO players can opt for ALL IN for an additional $1 to take a chance on instantly winning a jackpot that starts at $10,000 and grows until it is won.

The winning ticket was purchased at Alfie’s Variety on Cundles Road East in Barrie.

