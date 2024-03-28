Mono resident laments revenue lost by waived parkland fees

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Mono council is moving too fast on a decision to waive parkland dedication fees.

Elaine Kehoe asked town council when it met March 26 to inform its decision on the matter by getting taxpayer feedback during a public meeting.

But the thing is, the decision has already been made to amend the Parkland Dedication Bylaw to waive the cash in lieu of land condition.

The Bruce Trail Conservancy (BTC) requested during council’s Feb. 27 meeting that a waiver be granted of a cash in lieu of parkland condition related to a pair of consent applications that were approved Jan. 25 by Mono’s committee of adjustment.

The purpose and effect of both applications is to sever land with existing houses, which the BTC intends to sell to recoup funds that helped secure the two nature reserves and sections of the Bruce Trail that run through them.

The committee approved the severances with a number of conditions. One was the payment of a parkland levy in an amount equivalent to five per cent of the appraised land value for the approved lot.

And it’s that five per cent fee that Kehoe said the town can’t afford to dismiss in such difficult economic times. She said one councillor suggested the waiver would result in a $1-million loss for Mono.

She started a petition against the amendment that would permit the fee waiver.

The BTC is an admirable organization, she said.

“We have all at one time or another walked or hiked the trails,” she said.

The committee of adjustment has to determine that waiving the parkland dedication fee is in the best interest of the town and the public interest.

She said Mono’s taxpayers have not been given enough time or information that outlines the anticipated revenue loss for the municipality.

Kehoe said there’s concern the move will establish a precedent that will open the door for other conservatory groups to get the same waiver.

“There are too many questions that we the residents must have answers to before the bylaw is amended or passed,” she said. “This amendment will affect our future revenue and may affect our quiet enjoyment.”

Those who signed the petition ask that council postpone its decision on the matter until a public meeting can be held and the voices of the citizens be heard.

“It [the amendment] has been debated, it was voted on, it’s been passed,” said Mayor John Creelman.

The amendment allows the committee of adjustment to consider fee waivers in certain circumstances in which a land severance creates park space. He said it’s the committee’s decision to waive all or part of the fee.

“It’s discretionary only,” he said. “It’s not mandatory.”

The purpose of the applications was to sever land with existing houses so the BTC could sell it to recoup funds that helped secure the two nature reserves and sections of the Bruce Trail that run through them.

The severances don’t create new lots for development. It creates two undevelopable nature reserves of 240 acres and more than three kilometres of public trail.

As more development occurs, the demand for parkland and trails increases. And the benefit of approving the severance was that parkland is created and maintained at no expense to Mono taxpayers.

Councillor Elaine Capes said the committee will only consider the waiver request when it meets March 28. It will not be decided then.

“As I understand it, members of that committee are very uneasy about proceeding in such speed without public input, without discussion, and want to defer it,” Creelman said.

