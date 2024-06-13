General News

Mono Pollinator Garden Festival returning this weekend

June 13, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

An opportunity for the public to learn about how they can make their garden bee-friendly is coming to Mono.

The 2024 Mono Pollinator Garden Festival, a celebration of the role of pollinators in preserving a healthy ecosystem, will be held at Avalon Lavender Farm (347036 Mono Centre Road, Mono) on June 15, starting at 2 p.m.

Attendees will not only hear from a gardening expert and popular naturalist about creating pollinator-friendly gardens but also have the chance to stroll through five acres of lavender gardens.

Sean James, a master gardener and well-known horticultural expert who’s at the cutting edge of eco-landscape design, will provide valuable insights on pollinator gardening for his discussion titled, “Blooms (and more) for Bees and Butterflies… and Flies.”

“He’s going to speak how you can maximize your garden to be effective for providing support for various pollinators, mostly with native bees, but there’s other things as well,” said Mono councillor and chair of the Mono Pollinator Garden Management Committee, Ralph Manktelow.

Don Scallen will also be hosting a discussion at the event. Scallen is a naturalist, treasured public speaker and regular nature writer for In The Hills Magazine.

The first Mono Pollinator Garden Festival was held last year, featuring Scallen, and now he’s coming back due to popular demand. His presentation is titled “A Celebration of Trees” and will speak to their ecological value, individual attributes and utility in landscaping. He’ll also explain how to take a more eco-based approach to large-scale planting projects.

The guest speakers’ presentations will begin at 2:30 p.m., taking place under a tent at Avalon Lavender Farm.

“Come out,” said Manktelow. “You’ll get a chance to listen to some of the top people in Ontario speak about gardening.”

There will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions following each presentation.

The event is presented by the Town of Mono Pollinator Garden Committee.

Last year, the festival had about 150 people in attendance.

About 130 people are currently registered, but there are still spots remaining.

Go to townofmono.com/news-events/2024mpg-festival to register.  

Entrance is free but registration is required.


