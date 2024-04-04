General News

Mono, OPP ink five-year agreement

April 4, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Mono and the Ontario Provincial Police have started a new five-year policing agreement.

The new five-year agreement came into effect on April 1 and maintains the municipality’s service level that has been over and above normal OPP agreements. It will end on Dec. 31, 2029.

Mono contracts an additional 1.25 full-time equivalent (FTE) police services position. This service is fulfilled by two part-time constables.

The legislative authority for this agreement, the Police Services Act of 1990, was replaced with the Community Safety and Policing Act of 2019 on April 1.

The cost of the additional service is estimated at $175,924 for 2024.

“It’s in line with what we’ve seen in previous years,” said Fred Simpson, the town’s clerk.

The province offers policing agreements in terms of three to six years.

The agreement can be terminated at any time with one year’s written notice.


