Mono landfill opens for yard waste

September 22, 2022 · 0 Comments

Mono residents will be able to get rid of their tree and brush debris at the municipal landfill.

The dump will be open Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sept. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mono’s landfill site at 795261 3rd Line EHS, between Mono Centre Road and 25 Sideroad, opens twice a year in the summer and fall to receive tree and brush debris.

No other materials are accepted. The landfill site is not open for garbage or leaves in bags.

Residents can also take part in the County of Dufferin’s Leaf and Yard Waste Program.

