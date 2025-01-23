Mono council seeks direction on Orangeville Agriculture Society’s property tax status

January 23, 2025 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Until the municipality hears otherwise officially, a Mono property tax exemption stands.

Mono resident Marc Darby asked town council on Jan. 14 if the Orangeville Agricultural Society is found to be no longer incorporated within the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Agribusiness, is the OAS still entitled to enjoy tax exemption status in Mono?

If not, he asked if council would require that the OAS submit a complete financial statement with all income and payouts for the last calendar year.

The simple and short answer: Until town council is informed that the society’s status has changed, then their status has not changed.

“I haven’t heard that it is no longer incorporated,” Mayor John Creelman said. “And it’s tax status is derived from being incorporated and being under the provincial legislation that gives them special treatment from a taxation standpoint.”

“Are we supposed to be following up on these things?” Councillor Melinda Davie said. “Or does it just behoove the property owner to be in good standing?”

“It is in our interest to find out because it has a bearing on whether they pay taxes or not,” Creelman said.

Les Halucha, the town’s treasurer, said the municipality would follow what is indicated on the tax roll. Staff could contact the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation for direction on how to get more information.

“As far as we know there has been no change because they haven’t come in as tax-exempt on the tax roll,” Halucha said.

Coun. Elaine Capes said she appreciates the fact that the municipality has a tax roll record that explains the implications for all properties.

“But (because) it has been raised, I think it’s something that we should go and actually ask them to prove,” she said.

“We’ll make inquiries probably in several different ways about this,” Creelman said. “It’s caught our attention.”

Capes said it’s important the town does its due diligence in such matters.

Readers Comments (0)