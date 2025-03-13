General News

Mono council says Lloyd Armstrong Park is an asset

March 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono council is looking at how an underutilized park area can be repurposed.

Mono resident Anthony Hosein asked town council during its March 11 meeting about any plans for the Lloyd Armstrong Memorial Park at 30 Sideroad east of Seventh Line. He asked if the town plans to sell it and how much of the tax levy goes to the park, which he called underserviced and underutilized.

It’s a three-acre park, featuring a baseball diamond with such accoutrements as a backstop and bleachers. It has a picnic shelter and tables and a pair of horseshoe pits.

Councillor Ralph Manktelow said there are no plans for the parkette’s sale.

“It’s probably true that it is underserviced or underutilized, I should say, at this time,” he said.

Selling town property isn’t an issue to be taken lightly as land doesn’t readily become available to the municipality, he said.

“It’s going to decrease if we sell things and not come back,” Manktelow said.

The park is an asset to the town and should be maintained, he said. Though there is a baseball diamond at the site, it has been used in the past for a number of things. And, he said, other things will come up for the site in the future.

Manktelow suggested ridding the town of the park may lighten the load on annual budgets. But, given the way of such things, there’s likely something else that’ll present itself next year that could be cheaper to just offload.

“My personal preference is to hold onto this piece of property,” he said. “It’s an asset. We don’t know exactly what we’re going to do but selling it would give us some money now and then we have the same problem next year.”

“We have been looking at how to redevelop it and what to do with it,” Coun. Melinda Davie said.

Les Halucha, Mono’s treasurer, said money allotted for the park has been kept to a minimum. Basically, not much above cutting the grass and safety inspections.

“What also complicates this is it was named Lloyd Armstrong for a reason,” Halucha said. “It was donated by the Armstrong family, so that complicates selling it as well.”

Mayor John Creelman said there’s a process to selling town land that involves declaring the property as surplus and there’s a public process to that.

“We have not obviously triggered that activity but we have discussed a number of potential future uses,” Creelman said.

Coun. Elaine Capes said the Lloyd Armstrong Memorial Park is an asset that can be rented to the public for various events.

“We did not talk about selling the property,” she said.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Mono deputy mayor defends against integrity ruling

By JAMES MATTHEWS While he respects a ruling by the town’s integrity commissioner, Mono Deputy Mayor Fred Nix doesn’t agree that he was in a ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept through Ontario

By Paula Brown Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term as MPP of Dufferin-Caledon. Jones ...

First local case of measles confirmed by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

By Paula Brown Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) is warning the community about the circulation of measles. The local public health unit announced in a press ...

Town of Orangeville continues to address fallout from cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville is presently dealing with a cyber-attack impacting Theatre Orangeville, the Orangeville Public Library and several departments. The Town ...

Having taxpayers foot the bill is unsustainable: Mono mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono staff never cease the search for ways to lower municipal taxes. Mono resident Rob Martellacci asked town council during its Feb. ...

Penalty too low to compensate for false fire alarms: Mono’s deputy mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Town of Mono may revisit its means to deal with false alarms to emergency services. False alarms shouldn’t be subsidized by ...

COBS Bread fundraising for Orangeville Food Bank with raffle and Donation Day

By Sam Odrowski A staff-led initiative at a local bakery is looking to raise $4,000 for the Orangeville Food Bank. COBS Bread (489 Broadway) is ...

Orangeville council hears about proposed six-story development on Broadway

By JAMES MATTHEWS Proponents of a Broadway housing development knocked a storey off the proposed building and have put more housing units into their revised ...

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night ...

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding. To find ...