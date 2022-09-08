Mill Street fire deemed suspicious, seeking witnesses

September 8, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A fire on Mill Street impacting several people and businesses has been deemed suspicious by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

While no people were injured during the fire that took place on Aug. 25 at 22 Mill Street, the apartments of nine people were completely destroyed, with them losing all their belongings and 18 businesses have had to close or relocate from the Old Mill Hub at 28 Mill Street.

Investigators are canvassing for witnesses of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The attached picture of a vehicle may be a potential witness and the driver/owner is asked to please contact the Dufferin OPP if they have any information.

Anyone with video that may assist with this investigation or if anyone has any information at all, they’re asked to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca

