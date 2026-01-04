Memories

January 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

There used to be a magical place called Crystal Beach Amusement Park.

It was located in the small town of Crystal Beach near Fort Erie.

The park had opened in 1890 and, for the next 100 years, was a thriving, fun summer place.

Where I grew up, it was the place to visit every summer.

At one time, a ferry travelled across Lake Erie, bringing visitors from Buffalo, New York.

What made this place so special was that it was old school. There was a dance hall from the 1940s, where old-time big bands used to play.

There was an arcade called The Penny Arcade, which had all these old games from the 40s, although in later years they brought in some more modern video games.

There was the fun house, which, for some reason, was the last thing you visited before leaving.

It was an unwritten rule that you had to ride the smaller yellow roller coaster first, then try the big grey one called The Comet, which provided a great view of the lake and the entire park on the way up to the top of the first drop.

The fun included the HeyDey, Caterpillar, the Ferris Wheel, and a few other rides that would make your head spin.

There was also a roller skating rink in town, and I spent many nights there trying to roller skate like I had a lot of skill.

The parking lot at the Amusement Park was filled with as many New York license plates as those from Ontario.

As teenagers, we could always tell which girls were American. It’s hard to explain, but they just had a different vibe.

One summer night, I took my girlfriend to the park for a night of fun.

We were in line, waiting to get on one of the rides.

I turned around, and standing behind me was the most beautiful girl I had ever seen in my entire life. She was wearing a sweater and had her dark blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail. She had beautiful, sparkling blue eyes.

This girl was a year, maybe two years older than me at the time – that makes a difference when you’re a teenager. She was an American girl, no doubt, probably from one of those towns near Buffalo – Cheektowaga, Lackawanna, or Orchard Park.

She was with two attractive friends, but somehow it seemed a special light shone down on this girl.

I turned around a few times to take a look at her. She took no notice of me at all and was always looking up at the ride or off in the distance.

I was hoping to at least get a smile out of her.

I realized she probably was used to getting a lot of attention. I was just one more admirer, and she just didn’t care and deliberately avoided my gaze.

A minute later, it was our turn to get on the ride, and I never saw her again.

A memory is a funny thing. Some things, events, or people, you will forget, and never think about again.

I saw this girl for only a few moments, yet decades later, I still clearly remember her face, those beautiful eyes, and her radiant smile.

It is now Christmas, the time when making memories is important.

My earliest Christmas memory is being placed on Santa’s knee, probably in some department store, when I was four or five years old, and having this big man with a big white beard asking me what I wanted for Christmas.

I replied, very quietly, “A G.I. Joe doll.’ Sure enough, on Christmas morning, G.I. Joe was wrapped up and waiting for me under the tree.

Maybe you will have the best Christmas memory this year. It could be because those special relatives you haven’t seen for so long finally had a chance to visit.

Many couples get engaged at Christmas, and that would be a moment they will never forget.

Maybe someone will do something special for you this season that will create a lifelong, lasting memory that makes you smile every time you think about it.

Maybe you will do something nice for someone else, and the memory of making someone happy will stay with you always.

I’m going to take a cue here from Mr. Rogers, and a speech he made at a TV awards ceremony several years ago.

Take ten seconds during this Christmas season to think about someone special who has made a difference in your life, and give thanks for having known them.

May you have the best holiday season ever.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all, a good night.

Readers Comments (0)